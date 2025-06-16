HS&H Outreach Services Recognized by YMCA of Newark & Vicinity for Community Impact

HS&H Founders at YMCA Newark dinner 2025

Paterson based organization shares plans to expand on supportive housing and rapid rehousing for re-entry candidates after being honored at YMCA dinner

We’re building a system that makes supportive and rapid re-housing recovery replicable. Most people we meet want to be recognized as neighbors, they just need the right support system to get there.” — Jerry Jackson and Esperanza Jenkins | HS&H Outreach Services

PATERSON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HS&H Outreach Services was recently honored with a Certificate of Appreciation at the YMCA of Newark & Vicinity’s Community Partner Award Ceremony, held on June 12 at the Robert Treat Hotel’s Crystal Ballroom. The recognition was presented by Michael C. Bright, President and CEO of the YMCA of Newark & Vicinity, alongside Mabel Elmore, Vice President of Social Responsibility and Housing.The annual ceremony celebrated organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to advancing health, housing, and equity throughout Newark. Other honorees included Essex County CEASE CoC executives, Prudential Center, Afro Taco, City Council members, and Rutgers and NJIT Police Departments.Representing HS&H Outreach Services were co-founders Esperanza Jenkins and Jerry Jackson, who attended with their families. “We feel deeply honored to be recognized and treated to such a special night,” said Jenkins. “It’s a powerful reminder that partnership and presence matter.”Though headquartered in Passaic County , HS&H Outreach Services has regularly collaborated with partners in Newark , including the YMCA of Newark, to deliver direct outreach and support for residents experiencing housing insecurity.As part of its long-term mission, HS&H is preparing to expand its supportive housing programs in Paterson, New Jersey. The upcoming model will emphasize dormitory-style living with built-in support from peer recovery specialists—individuals with lived experience navigating homelessness and housing recovery.“Our goal is to create a blueprint for recovery and stability,” Jenkins added. “Temporary shelters address nightly needs, but they don’t solve the root of housing poverty.”Over the past three years, HS&H has worked with nonprofits, private landlords, and public agencies to offer transitional housing and wrap-around services. The team anticipates a sharp rise in homelessness across North Jersey in the coming year and is developing a comprehensive in-house solution designed to eliminate housing insecurity at its root.Further details on the housing initiative will be shared later this year.###For more information regarding HS&H expansion into real estate and legacy branding opportunities, please contact:

