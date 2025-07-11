Kuvings, Chosen by Consumers for 10 Straight Years

Kuvings Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10 Plus The Kuvings juicer is on display at E-mart Traders in South Korea. Kuvings logo

Kuvings Accelerates Global Expansion with a Customer-Centric Strategy

DAEGU, BUKGU, SOUTH KOREA, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global premium juicer brand Kuvings is solidifying its presence in international markets through a strategy centered on customer experience.Recently, the brand was named “Golden Consumer Choice” in Poland for the 10th consecutive year, a testament to both product excellence and customer satisfaction. In its home country of South Korea, Kuvings has also received the “Consumer-Centered Management (CCM)” certification from the government for 14 consecutive years since 2010. This program evaluates whether a company’s management activities are consumer-oriented and continuously improving.Kuvings is earning the trust of customers in the global juicer market with its flagship models, the Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10S and the AUTO10 Plus.Kuvings goes beyond simple retail sales by offering consumers direct hands-on experience with its products. The brand has entered premium department stores and specialized retail channels in key markets including the U.S., the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, allowing potential customers to try the products before purchasing—a core value for building trust in high-end appliances.Even as non-contact shopping becomes a norm, Kuvings continues to invest in offline retail channels. While many brands focus solely on online platforms, Kuvings differentiates itself by expanding in-store customer touchpoints and delivering a distinctive brand experience.Given that premium appliances require careful decision-making, the Kuvings also offers tailored support through experience-focused stores, dedicated service centers with professional advisors, and customized after-sales services, ensuring reliability and trust.[Retail Availability]• United States: Available in-store at William Sonoma , and at Best Buy, Kohl’s, and Macy’s.• GCC Region: Distributed through Tavola stores across UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain, and also available at EXTRA in Saudi Arabia.• Singapore: Sold at Harvey Norman , Best Denki, Courts, as well as at premium department stores like TANGS and Takashimaya.• South Korea: Available at leading retailers including major department stores, Lotte Hi-Mart, and E-Mart Traders, further expanding the brand’s offline network.Kuvings also extends its customer interaction online. Each country’s official online store is equipped with 24/7 chatbot systems that offer quick responses to frequently asked questions, product usage instructions, and shipping or exchange policies.Beyond reactive customer support, these systems proactively analyze customer needs and provide anticipatory guidance, reinforcing brand trust and enhancing user-centric experiences. Notably, Kuvings has implemented an AI-based chatbot on its German online shop, which collects conversational data to deliver personalized information and services.This approach reflects Kuvings’ commitment to balancing innovation with trust. A Kuvings representative stated, "We’re not just advancing in technology. We’re elevating the entire customer experience. Going forward, we will continue strengthening our strategy to enhance both trust and accessibility."

