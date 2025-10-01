Redefining Brand Experience Through AI: The Digital Innovation of Kuvings

Kuvings’ miniature video “Tiny Chef” Kuvings’ miniature video “Tiny Chef” Kuvings Vacuum Blender SV500 created with AI tools Kuvings released a digital campaign video on September 23 to commemorate the International Day of Sign Languages.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, scenes that once existed only in imagination are becoming reality through artificial intelligence (AI).Across the world, brands are redefining how they communicate with consumers through AI-generated images and videos.Fashion brands are hosting virtual runway shows with AI models, while global automobile companies visualize futuristic mobility using AI-based video content. AI has evolved beyond a technical tool — it has become a new language that conveys brand identity and emotion.🌍 Brand Experiences Through AI: Kuvings’ Digital InnovationPremium kitchen appliance brand Kuvings is embracing this transformation and leading digital innovation through active adoption of AI technology.From the early stages of AI image generation, Kuvings has conducted various creative experiments. Recently, the brand has captured widespread attention on social media with its imaginative AI-powered digital videos.🎨 Creative AI Content that Inspires EngagementOne of Kuvings’ most popular AI videos, “ Tiny Chef ” features miniature characters lifting an apple with a crane and placing it into a Kuvings juicer. The tiny chefs then climb atop the juicer to craft fresh juice, ending with a vibrant scene of enjoying a refreshing drink.The brand also gained popularity with its ASMR-inspired videos, creatively replacing ordinary fruit sounds with unexpected ones such as glass cutting or metal slicing . This sensory approach aligns with current trends, offering an immersive experience that captivates audiences and enhances brand distinctiveness.💬 Blending AI and Emotion: “International Day of Sign Languages” CampaignBeyond creative visuals, Kuvings also leverages AI to deliver meaningful social messages.On September 23, in celebration of the International Day of Sign Languages, the brand released an AI-based digital campaign video highlighting the theme “A world where every language is respected.”This initiative extended far beyond product promotion — it presented a warm, emotional brand experience that harmonizes technology and humanity.🚀 Expanding Brand Experience Through AI: The Drive Behind 1 Million YouTube Subscribers Kuvings’ ongoing experimentation with AI-driven storytelling and emotionally engaging content has fueled the brand’s remarkable growth — including surpassing 1 million YouTube subscribers.More than a product showcase, Kuvings’ YouTube channel has evolved into a platform that inspires a healthy and joyful lifestyle, featuring AI-generated videos, ASMR content, and wellness recipes.Through these creative efforts, Kuvings continues to connect with global consumers in fresh, meaningful ways — shaping the future of digital brand experience powered by AI.👉Kuvings Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/kuvings/ 👉Kuvings YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@kuvings/

