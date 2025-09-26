Kuvings Hosts Global Instagram Giveaway to Celebrate 1 Million YouTube Subscribers

Kuvings Giveaway : Thank You, 1M YouTube Subscribers! Kuvings has been awarded YouTube’s Gold Play Button.

Kuvings is hosting a giveaway on its official Instagram account (@kuvings) to celebrate surpassing 1 million YouTube subscribers.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium kitchen appliance brand Kuvings (CEO Jong Boo Kim) is celebrating the milestone of surpassing 1 million YouTube subscribers with a special global Instagram giveaway The giveaway is designed as a token of gratitude for the continued support of customers worldwide, while also strengthening engagement and expanding brand experiences on a global scale.How to participate is simple: follow the official Kuvings Instagram account (@kuvings), tag three friends in the giveaway post, and leave a congratulatory comment celebrating Kuvings’ 1M YouTube subscribers.The giveaway is open to customers around the world, offering equal opportunity for all participants. Running until October 13, 2025, the campaign will select five winners globally, each receiving the latest Kuvings juicer available in their country.Through this initiative, Kuvings aims to further solidify its position as a leader in healthy kitchen innovation and share its brand values with customers worldwide.Recently, the Kuvings Global YouTube Channel surpassed one million subscribers and was awarded YouTube’s prestigious Gold Play Button.A Kuvings spokesperson stated, “Thanks to the tremendous support of our customers worldwide, we were able to achieve this meaningful milestone of one million subscribers. Going forward, we will continue to launch more engaging giveaways and deliver innovative products to strengthen customer connections and promote a healthy lifestyle across the globe.”👉GIVEAWAY LINK : https://www.instagram.com/p/DPDbzaTj8qT/ ✨HOW TO ENTER1) Follow @Kuvings Instagram & Like the giveaway post.2) Tag 3 friends who would celebrate 1M with you.3) Comment a congratulation message for Kuvings' 1M YouTube Subscribers.

