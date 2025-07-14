TapClicks Launches Build-Your-Own Agent Feature to Deliver Custom AI Insights at Scale

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, today announced the launch of Build-Your-Own Agent, a powerful new feature within its AI Agent ecosystem that enables users to create their own fully customized AI-driven insights directly within the TapClicks platform.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern marketers, Build-Your-Own Agent empowers users to craft their own AI Agents using custom prompt logic, with no engineering resources required. Whether it's tailoring performance summaries for specific clients, automating niche reporting use cases, or generating strategic insights from unique datasets, this new feature delivers unmatched flexibility and control.

“This launch puts the power of AI directly in the hands of our users,” said Babak Hedayati, CEO at TapClicks. “Marketers no longer need to rely on generic reports or copy/paste prompts from one tool to another. With Build-Your-Own Agent, they can create AI workflows that are as unique as their clients and campaigns.”

Key Benefits of Build-Your-Own Agent:

● Total Customization: Clients can define exactly what their AI Agents analyze and report, aligned to their internal strategy, or their clients’ needs.

● Prompt-Driven Automation: Users can create and manage agents with their own language prompts, with no code or complex setup.

● On-Demand Insight Generation: Agents live directly in the TapClicks platform and can be reused or refined at any time.

● Seamless Integration: Agents can be used across dashboards and reporting workflows, accelerating time-to-value.

Build-Your-Own Agent marks the next step in the TapClicks AI roadmap, expanding the company’s vision of a flexible, “self-driving” marketing operations platform. More news of TapClicks’ groundbreaking AI strategies is forthcoming in the near future, changing the way the world does marketing.

To see Build-Your-Own Agent in action or to start building today, visit https://www.tapclicks.com/ai-summary-agents

About TapClicks

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 12,500 MarTech / AdTech connections, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, see www.tapclicks.com.



