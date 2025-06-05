TapClicks Launches TapMedia to Deliver Premium Media Inventory at Reduced Rates for Advertisers

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, today announced the launch of TapMedia, a powerful new offering designed to improve and streamline the way advertisers access and optimize premium media inventory across CTV (connected TV), mobile, linear TV and display. Built on advanced integrations with leading DSP (demand-side) and SSP (supply-side) platforms, TapMedia combines AI-driven targeting, real-time optimization, and strategic pricing advantages to deliver unmatched media performance and efficiency.

TapMedia connects brands with over 125 top-tier streaming publishers—from A&E to YouTube TV—spanning more than 40 million screens and delivering over 10 billion monthly impressions. With CPM savings upwards of 50%, advertisers can access the same premium inventory they trust today, but at significantly reduced rates—unlocking better ROI and greater transparency.

“Our goal with TapMedia is simple: give advertisers the same premium media they’re already buying, but with richer insights, better pricing, and unmatched flexibility,” said Michael Jolly, SVP, Strategy & Partnerships at TapClicks. “This is about flipping the media-buying script to the advantage of the advertiser. With TapMedia, we’re removing the inefficiencies and putting control, and value, back in the advertiser’s hands.”

Key features of TapMedia include:

• Premium private marketplaces (CPPM): Access to exclusive, brand-safe inventory at holding-company pricing.

• AI-powered optimization: Adaptive bidding and real-time campaign adjustments to heighten engagement at lower cost.

• Unified audience targeting: Behavioral, geographic, and contextual precision across devices and platforms.

• Flexible campaign models: Support for awareness, engagement, and conversion-focused campaigns with full analytics and brand-lift tracking.

TapMedia is part of TapClicks’ broader strategic partnership offering, delivering exclusive opportunities in media inventory, AI, linear TV, DOOH (digital out-of-home), and performance services. TapMedia solutions are available for purchase immediately.

To learn more about TapMedia or to schedule a campaign planning session, contact Michael Jolly at michael.jolly@tapclicks.com.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 10,000 MarTech / AdTech connections, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, see www.tapclicks.com.

