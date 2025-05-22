TapClicks Launches AI Operator Agents to Revolutionize Marketing Data Workflows

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing solutions, announced today the immediate availability of new AI Operator Agents, no-code functions within the TapClicks marketing automation platform, designed to empower marketers. Now brands, agencies and media companies can transform their data and metadata using plain language commands.

Built directly into the platform, the Data Transformation Agent is the first to harness the power of AI operators to automate the creation of complex formulas and marketing key performance indicators (KPIs), e.g. ROI, ROAS, text operations, etc., without requiring technical expertise or development support. Whether calculating performance metrics or cleaning up naming conventions, users simply describe what they need, and the agent generates the underlying logic in seconds.

“Marketers shouldn’t need to be mathematicians or data scientists to extract value from their data,” said Babak Hedayati, CEO of TapClicks. “This launch puts AI-powered transformation tools into the hands of every brand marketer, agency analyst or campaign strategist, and makes it easier than ever to go from raw data to real insight.”

Key highlights:

• No-code simplicity: Create advanced formulas by typing prompts like “calculate cost per action,” with no need to worry about programming syntax or manual coding.

• Data cleanup in seconds: Fix formatting issues, de-duplicate fields or standardize inconsistent names in record time.

• Custom KPIs on demand: Build sophisticated performance metrics across campaigns and channels with a few words.

• Ready out-of-the-box: Operator agents are available immediately to TapInsights admins at no additional cost.

The Data Transformation Agent is part of TapClicks’ broader AI strategy to accelerate time-to-insight and reduce manual overhead across the entire marketing workflow.

TapClicks solutions with new AI Operator Agents are now available for immediate purchase.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 10,000 MarTech / AdTech connections, automated warehousing, scalable reporting and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information, see www.tapclicks.com.

