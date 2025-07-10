Safe Mobility 4 All & 4 Life Initiative Concludes with Strong Regional Commitment to Safer Roads

The SM4A4L initiative is a pioneering effort designed to empower the International Automobile Federation (FIA) Clubs and government authorities to work together on advancing safer, more inclusive and sustainable mobility. Over several months, participants engaged in a comprehensive training curriculum covering four areas of knowledge:

Road safety for children

Road safety for young people

Road safety for adults

Road safety for seniors

Delivered through 56 online modules, mentoring sessions, and culminating with an in-person fellowship and graduation in Geneva, the programme emphasised the Safe System approach and the goal of Vision Zero, working towards a future with no deaths or serious injuries on the road.

What set this programme apart was its shared ownership model. Rather than treating road safety as the sole responsibility of governments, SM4A4L encouraged FIA Clubs and public authorities to jointly identify local challenges and develop evidence-based solutions tailored to their countries. Throughout the programme, participants benefited from personalised mentorship by international experts and joined a growing network of peers across Latin America.