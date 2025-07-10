11 stores pay fines following price scanning errors

RALEIGH – Eleven stores in eight counties were fined by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division for price scanning errors during the second quarter of 2025.

“Even the smallest price discrepancies can have significant impacts on family budgets,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “When these errors occur, it erodes consumer trust. Our inspectors continue to work hard to ensure transparency, accountability and fairness in the marketplace.”

The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later. Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store. Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.

Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to reinspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2%-or-less error rate. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails reinspection.

Following are civil penalties recorded in the second quarter of 2025:

(Forsyth) Circle K at 1400 Union Cross Road in Kernersville paid $1,810 after failing four inspections. The store failed three inspections and paid over $3,000 in penalties in 2024. A follow-up inspection in March found a 5% error rate for five overcharges on a 100-item lot. The store paid the fine in April and will be reinspected.

(Mecklenburg) Circle K at 4923 South Tryon St. in Charlotte was fined $1,005 after two failed inspections this year. An initial inspection in March found an error rate of 13% for 13 overcharges on a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in May found an error rate of 10% for 10 overcharges on a 100-item lot. The store paid the fine in June and will be reinspected.

(Transylvania) Dollar General at 6751 Greenville Highway in Brevard has been fined after failing four inspections this year. The store failed two inspections in the first quarter of 2025, resulting in a $1,215 fine the store paid in April. The store was reinspected in April and received an error rate of 6.33% for 19 overcharges on a 300-item lot, resulting in a $2,345 fine, which was paid in May. A subsequent inspection in June found a 9.33% error rate for 28 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store was fined $3,715 following that inspection. The store will be reinspected.

(Brunswick) Dollar General at 1745 Southport-Supply Road in Bolivia paid $3,945 after failing inspections in April and May. An initial inspection in April found an error rate of 10% for five overcharges on a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in May found 29 overcharges on a 300-item lot – a 9.67% error rate. The store will be reinspected.

(Union) Family Dollar at 7909 Idlewild Road in Indian Trail paid $15,000 following three failed inspections in 2025. The store was initially inspected in March 2023 and has failed inspections roughly every other month since, resulting in a total of $53,775 in penalties. The store failed an inspection in January, with a 4% error rate, and faced a $5,000 fine. A March inspection found an error rate of 5% for 15 overcharges on a 300-item lot, resulting in another $5,000 fine. A May inspection found an error rate of 2.33% for seven overcharges on a 300-item lot, resulting in another $5,000 fine. The store paid these three fines in quarter two. The store will be reinspected.

(Alamance) Family Dollar at 2206 West Webb Ave. in Burlington paid $3,700 after failing a follow-up inspection in January. The inspection found an error rate of 4.33% for 13 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store was initially inspected in November 2023 and failed five inspections in 2024. The store passed inspection in April with a 0% error rate.

(Mecklenburg) Family Dollar at 4455 Central Ave. in Charlotte paid a $4,920 fine in April following a failed inspection in February. The inspection found an error rate of 6% for 18 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in April with a 1.33% error rate.

(Gaston) Family Dollar at 2559 West Franklin Blvd. in Gastonia paid a $1,535 fine received after failing an inspection in December 2024. The inspection found an error rate of 3.67% for 11 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store had failed two prior inspections, as well. The store passed inspection in February.

(Forsyth) Family Dollar at 1019 Rural Hall Road in Rural Hall paid $1,305 after failing a January inspection. An initial inspection in November found an error rate of 8% for four overcharges on a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 3.33% percent for 10 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in June.

(Mecklenburg) Family Dollar at 2100 Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte was fined $2,790 after failing two inspections. An initial inspection in April found a 20% error rate for 10 overcharges on a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in May found a 9% error rate for 27 overcharges on a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Montgomery) Tractor Supply at 527 East Main St. in Biscoe paid $585 after two failed inspections. An initial inspection in January found an error rate of 12% for six overcharges on a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in June found 13 overcharges on a 300-item lot – an error rate of 4.33%. The store will be reinspected.

