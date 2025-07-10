Submit Release
WDE Seeks Public Comment on SBE Chapter 3 Graduation Standards and Requirements and Chapter 4 Assessment Systems

The State Board of Education (SBE) is seeking public comment on the proposed Chapter 3 Graduation Standards and Requirements (Formerly WDE Chapter 31) and Chapter 4 Assessment Systems. Comments must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on September 8.

Click to submit a public comment on Chapter 3 rules or submit a public comment on Chapter 4 rules. Comments can also be submitted by email via diana.clapp@wyo.gov.

See the public comment forms to view the statement of reasons for the changes and the strike and underline versions of the rule sets. All public comments will be recorded verbatim on the Secretary of State’s website, including the submitter’s name and city of residence, as part of the rules promulgation process.

