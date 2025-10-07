Newly Launched Jackson’s Super Veggie Straws™ Is Set to Make Some Noise This Prime Day

Veggie Straws Variety Pack

MUSKEGO, WI, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jackson's , the Snack Super brand powered by avocado oil, real veggie ingredients, and super flavors, has redefined what a 'veggie straw' really means. Known for its unwavering commitment to quality, the brand has introduced Super Veggie Straws™, a bold departure from the mass-produced potato starch based straws that have long dominated the market. This isn’t just a new version of an old snack. It’s a complete rethinking of what a veggie straw can be.A New Era of Real IngredientsWhile most straws rely on nutritionally empty potato starch as their foundation, Jackson's has created a new straw base blend of real ingredients - yellow pea, brown rice, cassava, and sweet potato - cooked in premium avocado and seasoned to perfection.The anti-inflammatory fats in avocado oil don't just sound good on a label; they transform these humble ingredients into something extraordinarily light, impossibly crunchy, and boldly crave-worthy. Zero compromise between flavor goals and better-for-you demands."We kept looking at veggie straws on shelves and realized they're mostly just potato starch and not delivering on a veggie promise," said VP of Marketing, Stephanie Wysocki. "We’re finally delivering on the veggie promise with a product made with real veggie ingredients. Vegetables aren't an afterthought; they're the entire point. Just like all Jackson’s snacks, our Super Veggie Straws are non-GMO, vegan, kosher, and free of the top 9 allergens."Three Flavors That DeliverThe new Variety Pack introduces:Sea Salt: Bold, satisfying, with that perfect salt-to-crunch ratio that keeps hands reaching backCheddar: Rich, finger-dusting goodness that crushes cheese cravings without dairyRanch: Creamy, herby, irresistible ranch flavor in crunch form, zero dairy, 100% satisfactionOctober Prime Day LaunchIn partnership with Space Command , the Amazon agency managing Jackson's Amazon strategy, the brand chose October Prime Day to introduce Super Veggie Straws at 40% off, making the launch accessible to customers ready to rethink what veggie straws should be. The offer applies to the (5 oz, Pack of 6) Variety Pack (2 Sea Salt, 2 Cheddar, 2 Ranch) available on Amazon.About Jackson's:Jackson’s is the original crusader of snacks made with premium avocado oil and better ingredients. Since 2013, the brand has led the charge in transforming the snack aisle, beginning with sweet potato chips and expanding into bold new innovations like kettle chips and Super Veggie Straws, all crafted to meet the needs of modern snackers seeking clean, craveable, and inclusive options.Founded in the kitchen of Scott and Megan Reamer in Crested Butte, Colorado, Jackson’s was inspired by their son Jackson’s health journey and created from a mission to make low-inflammation snacks using real, nutrient-rich ingredients. That mission lives on in every bag, as the company continues to cook each batch “low and slow” in 100% avocado oil for a superior crunch and clean taste. Jackson’s proudly manufactures all of its snacks in its state-of-the-art facility in Muskego, Wisconsin, ensuring full control over quality, innovation, and production. Following a $1.25 million investment from Shark Tank’s Rohan Oza, Jackson’s has grown into a nationally loved brand, stocked in Costco, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, CVS, 7-Eleven, and more. In January 2025, Instacart named Jackson’s one of the fastest-growing emerging brands of 2024. Jackson’s snacks are also available online in multipacks and variety packs at SnackJacksons.com and Amazon.com.

