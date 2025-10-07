Laki Naturals’ Showcases Their Natural Jet Lag Patches During Prime Big Deals

Jet Lag AM/PM Patches

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laki Naturals announces its Jet Lag AM/PM Patch system will be available at 20% off for Amazon Prime members during the upcoming Fall Big Deals event, giving travelers a chance to stock up before the busy Thanksgiving and winter holiday travel season.The two-step patch system addresses jet lag through topical delivery of plant-based ingredients. The AM patch contains Yerba Mate, Rhodiola Rosea, L-Theanine, Holy Basil, and Vitamin B12 to support energy and focus after crossing time zones. The PM patch uses Valerian, Lemon Balm, Passionflower, Lavender, and Arnica to help travelers wind down and recover."Frequent travelers told us they wanted an alternative to pills and powders that didn't require water or perfect timing," said Tiffany Lerman, CEO at Laki Naturals. "The patches work for up to 12 hours and deliver ingredients through the skin, which means you apply it once and move on with your day."With support from Space Command , an Amazon Agency that specialized in growing natural CPG brands, Laki Naturals has expanded its product line beyond jet lag relief. The company offers a collection of wellness patches for different needs, along with herbal teas designed for daily wellness support.The patches are made in an ISO9001-certified facility in the USA with hypoallergenic, latex-free, water-resistant adhesive. The compact design fits easily in carry-on luggage.The Prime Day discount applies to all Jet Lag AM/PM Patch purchases on Amazon. October through December represents peak travel season, with Thanksgiving, winter holidays, and year-end business trips driving airport traffic to annual highs.For more information, visit lakinaturals.com or find Laki Naturals on Amazon.About Laki NaturalsLaki Naturals is committed to developing innovative, plant-based wellness solutions that support active lifestyles. The company focuses on creating convenient, effective products using naturally derived ingredients and premium manufacturing standards. All products are made in the USA.

