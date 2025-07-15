Blue Orange Now Distributing ClueBox Brainteasers in US Retail Stores

Introducing the ClueBox Collection

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Orange Games expands high-quality offerings for hobby and specialty enthusiasts with the exciting addition of ClueBox Brainteasers to their collection. The original brain child and success story of IDventure in Europe, these elaborately hand-crafted laser-cut birch wood puzzle boxes offer gamers a hand-held escape room experience.

There are seven different puzzle boxes available with interesting back-story themes. Each puzzle box takes up to 45 minutes or more to solve and becomes increasingly more difficult as one progresses in the series. Gamers are invited to solve in one sitting or pace themselves and pick-up or put down as the mood suits. Not only that, puzzles can be reassembled afterwards and double as a decorative art piece, adding flair to room aesthetics.

“Adding ClueBox to our catalog really fits with our strategy to find exciting products outside of the typical board game offering. That’s what we did with our outdoor line, Djubi, and with our fidgets, Fingears and Loopy Looper, all of which were really well-received,” said Florian Binet, COO, about the current acquisition.

Puzzle difficulty varies based on design with retail pricing for puzzle boxes in the collection ranging from $55-$80. ClueBoxes can be purchased at specialty retail stores that carry Blue Orange products.

