Blue Orange Games Introduces New Release Linkx

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Game Creator Robert Coleman has partnered with Blue Orange Games to launch his newest game Linkx. Linkx is a surprisingly addictive tetris-like strategy game where two players compete to be the first to connect two opposite edges of the grid. Players can choose to add a piece to grow their own line or try to block their opponent. Whichever strategy one chooses, they must think carefully in charting their path to attain victory!

The game creator Robert Coleman was both a computer programmer and a school chess champion. This background may have contributed to the mathematical elements present. He was originally going to call this game “Pathological” which hints at both patterning and deviation. Just like in chess, players may use predictive analysis to chart their opponent’s potential moves and successfully block them.

In Linkx, all pieces are on the table and there is a set group of shapes. If one is keeping track of what pieces their partner is placing, and they are using probability to their advantage, they’ll have a better idea of where to block. While simple and straightforward to set up, the strategizing adds complexity to the game experience. Be warned: after a few games, Pavlov’s dog syndrome may kick in.

Well received among reviewers of all ages, players appreciate the feel of the game; they have also mentioned how they really enjoy the click - click - click ASMR as they drop pieces into the vertical board. While Linkx may nostalgically remind gamers of classics like Tetris and Connect 4, it is an exceptional standalone.

Recently a finalist in the Mensa Select competition, Linkx was well received by reviewers. Many praised the game’s replay value, appreciating the quick set-up and play time. Others flagged it as a great game for kids and a perfect introduction to spatial reasoning. While simple and straightforward, reviewers were pleased to see strategy unfold over repeated plays.

Linkx retails for $24.99 and is available for purchase on Amazon or at your local toy store carrying Blue Orange Games.

