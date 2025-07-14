Blue Orange Partners with Meeple Corp to Develop Digital Kingdomino App

Available on iOS and Android Come Build Your Kingdom Unlock Rewards and Achievements

2017 Spiel de Jahres Board Game Now Available on IOS + Android

We've enhanced the gaming experience with mobile-specific features while preserving everything that made the original a modern classic.” — Matt Hilson, CEO of Meeple Corp

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meeple Corp has partnered with Blue Orange Games and Bruno Cathala to adapt their popular board game Kingdomino for global mobile audiences. Winner of the 2017 Spiel des Jahres award and selling over 3 million copies worldwide, Kingdomino is celebrated as a gateway game for tabletop strategy gamers and casual gamers all over the world. Now available for purchase on iOS and Android devices, this strategic move increases audience accessibility.

The Kingdomino Digital App brings everything you love about the original board game to digital form. Select then place terrain tiles and watch your kingdom come to life through charming animations. Choose to play solo or with friends across a range of modes, from battles against AI to online public matches. With this optimized mobile edition, players can build their medieval kingdoms anywhere, at any time.

"The game's elegant 15-minute sessions and intuitive tile-placement mechanics translate beautifully to touch-screen devices. We've enhanced the experience with mobile-specific features while preserving everything that made the original a modern classic" explains Matt Hilson, CEO of Meeple Corp.

Specialists in premium digital board game adaptations, Meeple Corp combines meticulous attention to source material authenticity with innovative digital enhancements. Their growing portfolio focuses on bringing beloved tabletop experiences to modern gaming platforms. Working in collaboration with original designer Bruno Cathala, the finalized digital app perfectly delivers the complete Kingdomino experience.

Kingdomino is now available for purchase on the App Store for $4.99 and on the Google Play Store for $6.99. The premium pricing model reflects the game's complete feature set and commitment to ad-free gameplay.

Players can join the growing Kingdomino community through the official Discord server at https://discord.com/invite/jKSnQ6WuCF for tournaments, strategy discussions, and developer updates.

The Digital App launch coincides with the refresh of the Kingdomino board game packaging. With brand new illustrations from the Blue Orange design team in France, this look adds new appeal for old and newcomers to the world of Kingdomino.

Welcome to the Kingdom!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.