Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort Achieves Green Globe Platinum Certification for Second Year

For a second year, the Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort has been awarded the prestigious Green Globe Platinum certification.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This recognition highlights the hotel's enduring dedication to environmental practices and sustainable development since its first certification in 2014. The Platinum status serves as a testament to the property's sustained efforts in promoting green initiatives and positively impacting the community.Local School and Youth EngagementAs part of its continued sustainability efforts, the Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort has fostered close relationships with local educational institutions. Notably, the hotel has partnered with the François d'Assise-Nicolas Barré (FANB) middle school in Monaco. Last year, the hotel’s Michelin-starred Chef, Marcel Ravin, took part in a special initiative with the school’s students by visiting the vegetable garden they had created and where he served as the garden’s patron. This collaboration resulted in the creation of an anti-food waste recipe book, developed in cooperation between the students and Chef Ravin. In a further step to nurture creativity and culinary skills, the hotel hosted a cooking competition where Chef Ravin, alongside General Manager Frédéric Darnet and two management members of the middle-school, judged anti- food waste dishes created by preselected students. The goal of the competition was to inspire the next generation of chefs and environmental advocates.Environmental Commitment and Signing of Mr Goodfish Charter AgreementsThe Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort has demonstrated a profound commitment to environmental responsibility through a series of impactful initiatives. In 2024, the hotel continued to prioritize waste reduction, energy conservation and sustainable sourcing. Chef Ravin’s restaurant, the Blue Bay Marcel Ravin, remains a pioneer in the use of locally sourced seasonal produce, ensuring that the restaurant's offerings are both sustainable and delicious. In 2021, this ongoing commitment enabled the Michelin-starred restaurant to obtain the "Restaurant Engagé" label as well as the "Toque Verte" certification from the Fédération Nationale des Tables & Auberges de France.Since 2017, the Blue Bay Marcel Ravin has adhered to the Mr. Goodfish Charter, which aims to promote responsible seafood consumption. In 2025, five new kitchens at the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer signed agreements with Mr. Goodfish. The Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer group increased the number of its kitchens involved in this European program which promotes environmentally friendly fishing, from 10 to 15. L'Orange Verte at the Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort was one of the restaurants included in the new agreements.Green InitiativesMonte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort team members actively engage in a range of green initiatives year round. Last year, the hotel marked World Meat-Free Day and Earth Hour with significant symbolic actions including serving a meat-free menu to staff and turning off the hotel’s exterior lights to promote environmental awareness. In addition, the hotel supported the European Week for Waste Reduction through various activities including a collaboration with FANB students to create an anti-waste recipe book, mentioned previously, as well as the Bay Be Green Team removing garbage entrapped in rocks that surround the hotel. In line with energy efficiency practices, the total amount of energy produced by the solar panels on the hotel's roof is equivalent to the annual consumption of the building's air conditioning system. All these actions exemplify the hotel’s long-term dedication to creating a sustainable future.Philanthropic Actions Supporting Local CommunitiesMonte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort’s philanthropic initiatives are an integral part of its corporate ethos. Throughout 2024, the hotel continued to support numerous local and global causes. The Bay Be Green Team, a dedicated group of employees, organized several charitable drives including donations to the Les Bouchons d’Amour association, which collects plastic caps to fund mobility aids for people with disabilities. An annual donation was also given to the Les Restos du Coeur association which collects toys to help families in need during end-of year celebrations.Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort ran a clothing collection drive in support of Semeurs d’Espoirs, an association providing assistance to underprivileged families. In collaboration with the Fourneau Economique of Nice, a lunch was also prepared to benefit those in need. In the spirit of appreciation, 1700 meals were prepared and served to the hard working staff at the Princess Grace Hospital. The hotel also carried out a book collection drive and donated the books to the Bibliothèques Sans Frontières association whose aim is to provide access to education to all children around the world. Finally, aligning with its commitment to social responsibility and sustainable practices, the Monte Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort remains a strong pillar of support for its community through its involvement with the No Finish Line charity race and other local initiatives.For more information about the hotel’s green initiatives, please visit: Our Commitments ContactLéa PootCommunications OfficerE: L.Poot@sbm.mcT. +377 98 06 03 80

