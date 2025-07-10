Applications open for AHA’s Rural Hospital Excellence in Innovation Award 

The Rural Hospital Excellence in Innovation Award honors rural hospitals that are leading the way in innovative, sustainable and community-centered care. If your hospital is operating unique programs and services that address health care challenges in your community, submit an application by noon CT, Aug. 29. Honorees will be recognized at the AHA’s Rural Health Care Leadership Summit in February 2026.



