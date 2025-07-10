HHS bans illegal immigrants from federal health care benefits 

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services July 10 rescinded a policy that extended certain federal public benefits to immigrants lacking permanent legal status. A 1998 interpretation of the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 previously allowed access to these benefits. HHS’ revised policy will take effect immediately upon publication in the Federal Register. Although the new policy will be subject to a 30-day comment period, the notice states that it will take effect immediately because “delay would be contrary to the public interest and fail to address the ongoing emergency at the Southern Border of the United States.”

The following are programs now classified as federal public benefits under PRWORA: