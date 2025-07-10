HHS bans illegal immigrants from federal health care benefits
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services July 10 rescinded a policy that extended certain federal public benefits to immigrants lacking permanent legal status. A 1998 interpretation of the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 previously allowed access to these benefits. HHS’ revised policy will take effect immediately upon publication in the Federal Register. Although the new policy will be subject to a 30-day comment period, the notice states that it will take effect immediately because “delay would be contrary to the public interest and fail to address the ongoing emergency at the Southern Border of the United States.”
The following are programs now classified as federal public benefits under PRWORA:
- Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics
- Community Mental Health Services Block Grant
- Community Services Block Grant
- Head Start
- Health Center Program
- Health Workforce Programs not otherwise previously covered (including grants, loans, scholarships, payments, and loan repayments).
- Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Treatment, Prevention, and Recovery Support Services Programs administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
- Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness Grant Program
- Substance Use Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Services Block Grant
- Title IV-E Educational and Training Voucher Program
- Title IV-E Kinship Guardianship Assistance Program
- Title IV-E Prevention Services Program
- Title X Family Planning Program
