KC Sunshine’s Pushes Last Minute Prime Day Deals For Gluten Free Shoppers

KC Sunshine's Variety Pack

Everything you want in a cookie. Nothing you don’t. Final day to save.

We started with one goal — a cookie everyone could enjoy, Today’s Prime Day deal is our way of putting that joy in more hands, more homes, and more school lunches.” — KC Styers

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While many gluten free cookies lack the flavors and authenticity of traditional favorites, KC Sunshine’s Cookies is raising the bar. Made with real ingredients, a soft-baked texture, and a mission that started in a hospital recovery room, these plant-based treats are as craveable as the classics, just smarter. For the final day of Prime Day, the brand is offering 25% off its best-selling Variety Pack on Amazon , but only until midnight.Founded by former educator, Dr. KC Styers, during her recovery from heart surgery, KC Sunshine’s mission was personal from day one: build a cookie that’s genuinely indulgent, completely plant-based, and free of the nine most common allergens — no nuts, no dairy, no gluten, no eggs, no soy. Just big flavor, soft-baked texture, and ingredients you can pronounce.“We started with one goal — a cookie everyone could enjoy,” said Dr. KC Styers, founder. “Today’s Prime Day deal is our way of putting that joy in more hands, more homes, and more school lunches.”The KC Sunshine’s Cookies Variety Pack features two of the brand’s most popular flavors:Very Berry OatmealLuscious LemonEach cookie is individually wrapped, made with whole-grain oat flour and organic cane sugar, and free from artificial flavors or colors. They’re soft, rich, and microwave-friendly for that just-baked experience — without the allergens or guilt.Now expanding nationally on Amazon, the brand is finding fast traction with families, food-sensitive shoppers, and wellness-focused consumers who still want something that feels like a treat. Every KC Sunshine cookie is vegan, kosher, and non-GMO.KC Sunshine’s growth on Amazon has been supported by Space Command , the San Diego–based Amazon consultant team helping natural CPG brands break through with optimized content and performance strategy.FINAL HOURS TO SAVEWhat: 25% Off KC Sunshine’s Cookies Variety PackWhere: Available now on AmazonWhen: Offer ends tonight, July 11, at 11:59 PM PTAbout KC Sunshine’s CookiesFounded in Greensboro by former teacher and health advocate Dr. KC Styers, KC Sunshine’s Cookies is a baked goods brand dedicated to making the best gluten free, plant-based, allergen-free cookies that actually taste good. Inspired by a personal recovery journey and fueled by a mission of inclusivity, the brand crafts indulgent, soft-baked cookies that are vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, and free from the top 9 allergens — without compromising on flavor. Learn more at kcsunshinecookies.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.