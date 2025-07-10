Governor Ivey Deploys Search and Rescue Team to Texas

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced Alabama is assisting Texas in their search and rescue mission following the devastating flooding. The 40-person team being deployed includes Alabama Task Force 1 out of Mobile, Tuscaloosa Fire and Saraland Fire.

“Search and rescue remains the goal, and Alabama is going to do all we can to lend a helping hand to Texas,” said Governor Ivey. “We are heartbroken in Alabama to have lost two of our own. I pray for Sarah Marsh’s family as they navigate the unimaginable loss of their precious daughter. My prayers are also with the Santanas as they grieve the loss of Camille and are still searching for three members of their family. Truly, we are all grieving alongside these Alabamians, as well as those in Texas and across our country.”

Immediately following the devastation, Governor Ivey aligned state resources so that the state could quickly act, upon Texas’ call. Yesterday when speaking with reporters, Governor Ivey reiterated Alabama stands ready to assist in the search and rescue efforts.

This multi-disciplined team is capable of conducting search and rescue response efforts for all hazards, including locating, accessing, medically stabilizing and extricating survivors from impacted structures and areas. Specialized operational personnel include rescue, canine search, medical, hazmat, technical search and communications.

The governor continued, “I am grateful to all those who are part of the search and rescue mission, and I pray for their safety and for the success of their mission. Y’all, pray for Texas!”

The team is deploying at 3:00 p.m. today on Thursday. This task force operates in 12-hour periods for up to 14 days.

