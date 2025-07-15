Techcyte Welcomes Industry Veterans Amy DuRoss and Karine Sellam as New Board Members

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techcyte, a leading provider of AI-powered digital diagnostics for anatomic and clinical pathology, is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: Amy DuRoss , Chair of the Department of Corporate Development at Mayo Clinic, and Karine Sellam , Vice President of Global Business Development at Zoetis.“We’re honored to welcome Karine and Amy to the Techcyte board,” said Ben Cahoon, CEO of Techcyte. “Their leadership, expertise, and strategic vision will be instrumental as we continue to expand the capabilities of our unified digital pathology platform and bring AI-powered diagnostics to labs and clinics around the world.”Amy DuRossAmy DuRoss has a distinguished career spanning more than two decades at the intersection of life sciences, pharma services, health tech, and venture capital. As Chair of Corporate Development at Mayo Clinic, Amy draws on experience as co-founder and CEO of Vineti, a pioneer in cell and gene therapy logistics software. She has also held senior roles at GE Ventures and Navigenics and helped spearhead California’s $8.5 billion stem cell initiative. With a deep understanding of innovation, commercialization, and policy, Amy will play a key role in guiding Techcyte’s strategic partnerships and expansion into clinical, research, and pharmaceutical markets.Karine SellamKarine Sellam brings over 30 years of global leadership in the animal health industry, with deep experience across biologics, biopharma, diagnostics, and pharmaceuticals. At Zoetis, the world’s leading animal health company, Karine heads Global Business Development and Strategic Alliances. She has successfully led high-value M&A, divestitures, and strategic partnerships by aligning cross-functional teams across R&D, finance, legal, and commercial operations. Her analytical rigor and track record of complex deal-making will provide strategic oversight as Techcyte continues to grow its presence in veterinary diagnostics and beyond.Techcyte’s new board members reflect the company’s commitment to partnering with industry leaders to transform diagnostics through AI and support Techcyte’s mission to advance digital pathology across human, animal, and environmental health.###About TechcyteTechcyte is aiming to transform the practice of pathology through a unified, AI-powered digital platform that streamlines complex workflows, integrates with core lab systems, and enhances communication across the lab.By partnering with leading laboratories, scanner manufacturers, diagnostic hardware providers, and AI developers,we deliver a unified digital pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world, furthering our mission to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment.Visit techcyte.com for more information.Techcyte’s anatomic and clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.

