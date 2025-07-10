St Johnsbury VSP single car rollover

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A4006022

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/10/25, 1204 hours

STREET: Goshen Road

TOWN: Bradford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 474 Goshen Road

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: William Hines

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle roll over on Goshen Road in Bradford, VT. The operator was assisted out of the overturned vehicle by nearby residents. Investigation reveal Hines (42) of Bradford was headed up the hill and veered off the south side of the roadway, struck a tree and rolled over. Hines sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment. Legendary Auto responded and removed the vehicle.

COURT ACTION: No

