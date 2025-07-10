Submit Release
St Johnsbury VSP single car rollover

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A4006022                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/10/25,  1204 hours

STREET: Goshen Road

TOWN: Bradford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 474 Goshen Road

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: William Hines

AGE: 42    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle roll over on Goshen Road in Bradford, VT. The operator was assisted out of the overturned vehicle by nearby residents. Investigation reveal Hines (42) of Bradford was headed up the hill and veered off the south side of the roadway, struck a tree and rolled over. Hines sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment. Legendary Auto responded and removed the vehicle.

 

COURT ACTION: No

 

Trooper Jason Haley

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

St Johnsbury VSP single car rollover

