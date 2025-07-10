St Johnsbury VSP single car rollover
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A4006022
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/10/25, 1204 hours
STREET: Goshen Road
TOWN: Bradford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 474 Goshen Road
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: William Hines
AGE: 42
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle roll over on Goshen Road in Bradford, VT. The operator was assisted out of the overturned vehicle by nearby residents. Investigation reveal Hines (42) of Bradford was headed up the hill and veered off the south side of the roadway, struck a tree and rolled over. Hines sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment. Legendary Auto responded and removed the vehicle.
COURT ACTION: No
Trooper Jason Haley
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
802-748-3111
