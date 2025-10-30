Submit Release
Williston Barracks / DUI - Criminal Refusal, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

            

CASE#: 25A1008476

TROOPER:  Trooper Brandon Sweet                                      

STATION: Williston Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: October 29, 2025 at approximately 2220 hours

LOCATION: Old Stage Road / Towers Road, Essex

 

ACCUSED: Todd Graffeo                                             

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, Vermont

VIOLATION:

-             DUI – Criminal Refusal

-             Operating with a Criminally Suspended License

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 29, 2025 at approximately 2220 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle after observing several moving violations.  The operator was identified as Todd Graffeo (49) of Jeffersonville.  Graffeo was found to be operating a motor vehicle with a Criminally Suspended License.  While speaking with Graffeo, Troopers detected several indicators of impairment.  Graffeo was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on November 18, 2025 at 0830 to answer to the charge of DUI – Criminal Refusal and Operating with a Criminally Suspended License. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 18, 2025 at 0830 hours       

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

 

 

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

 

