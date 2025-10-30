Williston Barracks / DUI - Criminal Refusal, DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1008476
TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: October 29, 2025 at approximately 2220 hours
LOCATION: Old Stage Road / Towers Road, Essex
ACCUSED: Todd Graffeo
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jeffersonville, Vermont
VIOLATION:
- DUI – Criminal Refusal
- Operating with a Criminally Suspended License
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 29, 2025 at approximately 2220 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle after observing several moving violations. The operator was identified as Todd Graffeo (49) of Jeffersonville. Graffeo was found to be operating a motor vehicle with a Criminally Suspended License. While speaking with Graffeo, Troopers detected several indicators of impairment. Graffeo was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on November 18, 2025 at 0830 to answer to the charge of DUI – Criminal Refusal and Operating with a Criminally Suspended License.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 18, 2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111
Legal Disclaimer:
