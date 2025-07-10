California Supreme Court upholds off-highway vehicle use at Oceano Dunes

The California Supreme Court declined to hear a petition from the California Coastal Commission (CCC) seeking to ban off-highway vehicles (OHVs) at Oceano Dunes. The decision to decline to hear the petition reaffirms the previous ruling by the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, which found that the CCC's attempt to prohibit OHV use contradicted the Local Coastal Plan (LCP).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.