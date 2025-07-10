California court shuts down insurer's bid to recover forfeited bond

The California Supreme Court ruled against The North River Insurance Company in a $100,000 bond forfeiture case, holding that courts can’t force prosecutors to make extradition decisions—or wait around while they do. The opinion draws a firm line: if a bail bond insurer wants relief, it needs to act early and secure the prosecution’s agreement. Without it, time runs out.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.