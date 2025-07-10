Submit Release
California court shuts down insurer's bid to recover forfeited bond

The California Supreme Court ruled against The North River Insurance Company in a $100,000 bond forfeiture case, holding that courts can’t force prosecutors to make extradition decisions—or wait around while they do. The opinion draws a firm line: if a bail bond insurer wants relief, it needs to act early and secure the prosecution’s agreement. Without it, time runs out. 

