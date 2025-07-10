Trial set to test whether Trump broke 147-year-old ban on military policing

(Subscription required) A rare federal trial next month will examine whether former President Trump's deployment of federalized National Guard troops and U.S. Marines for immigration enforcement in Los Angeles violated a centuries-old law restricting military involvement in civilian law enforcement.

