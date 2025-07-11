Loving a Sweet Cowboy by Nanci-Marie Lizzul - A Sympathetic Tale of Heartbreak, Healing, and Unexpected Love

Author: Nanci-Marie Lizzul

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Rugged Cowboy. A Life-Changing Diagnosis. A Love Story That Defies the Odds.In her emotionally rich and heartfelt novel, Loving a Sweet Cowboy, author Nanci-Marie Lizzul brings readers into the quiet and complex world of Jared Westmore, a Southern rancher whose life is disrupted by a sudden diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes. At this very point, amidst the trials of learning to live with a chronic illness, Jared finds unexpected companionship in Diana DeBarlo, a bright and compassionate physician’s assistant who has just entered the town.The novel, set in the charming community of Heartsong, Tennessee, is a poignant story that explores the themes of vulnerability, strength, and redemption through a slow-burning romance that tugs at readers’ heartstrings.A Story of Strength, Sweetness, and Second ChancesThe novel ought not to be taken just as a love story; it is about what happens when life knocks you down and how the right people can help you gather your hidden energies to rise once again. Known for his stoic strength and soft voice, Jared is forced to face his emotional challenges when his health and lifestyle begin to change.“You don’t have to ride in alone. Sometimes strength means letting someone in,” Jared Westmore reflects on his vulnerability and illness.Beside him is Diana, who journeys from New York to Tennessee with purpose, passion, and quiet courage.“We’re here to help you learn how to deal with it and what to do to care for yourself,” Diana consoles Jared.Through tender moments, awkward encounters, and heartfelt revelations, Nanci-Marie Lizzul tells a story that captures the true essence of romance: not just butterflies, but being seen and supported in your most vulnerable moments.About the BookLoving a Sweet Cowboy is a contemporary romance novel that blends the tender reality of chronic illness with the spark of unexpected romance. With themes of resilience, emotional growth, and self-discovery, the novel celebrates how love can find you, even when you’re not looking for it.About the AuthorNanci-Marie Lizzul is a storyteller with a passion for writing heartfelt, emotionally layered romance. A native of the East Coast, she draws inspiration from life’s quiet struggles and sweet victories. Loving a Sweet Cowboy is her debut novel and a tribute to the power of love, community, and second chances.AvailabilityLoving a Sweet Cowboy is now available on Amazon and through major online retailers.Available Now: https://a.co/d/8q11Ola ContactAuthor: Nanci-Marie LizzulBook: Loving a Sweet CowboyEmail: nanci-marie@ix.netcom.comPublisher: Atlanta Book Publishers

