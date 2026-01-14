Conexis VMS Wins at 2025 Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards

Conexis VMS - Leader in VMS Technology

Conexis VMS wins 2025 Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Award for Best Advance in HR and Workforce Management Technology for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

PARK RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conexis VMS , a leading provider of modern Vendor Management System (VMS) technology, today announced that it has been awarded winner of Silver in the Excellence in HR Technology category at the 2025 Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards.Conexis VMS was recognized for Best Advance in HR and Workforce Management Technology for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, highlighting the platform’s ability to enable mid-market organizations with the most modern, flexible, and configurable VMS available in the market today.“Winning a Brandon Hall Award is another significant validation of the innovation we deliver to our clients every day,” said John Clark, President and CEO of Conexis VMS. “Mid-market organizations deserve modern, intelligent workforce technology that adapts to their needs. This recognition reinforces our mission to modernize contingent workforce management through speed, flexibility, and intelligent automation.”Innovation Recognized by Brandon Hall GroupThe Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards honor the most innovative solutions that improve workforce management, operational efficiency, and business results. Conexis stood out for delivering rapid innovation, its user-centric design, and advanced technology capabilities traditionally unavailable to mid-market programs.The award recognizes Conexis VMS’ leadership across three core innovation areas:1 - AI-Powered Workforce TechnologyIn July 2025, Conexis launched Nexi AI, an intelligent AI agent designed to elevate how users engage with the platform. Nexi AI provides 24/7, role-based assistance across many languages, delivers contextual support based on client-specific configurations, and seamlessly escalates complex issues to human support teams.Conexis is also launching AI Rate Intelligence, enabling users to view market-based temporary labor bill and pay rates directly within job postings based on role, seniority, and location. This functionality was designed, built, and deployed in under four weeks - significantly faster than legacy platforms.2 - Rapid White-Labeling and CustomizationBuilt on a modern technology stack, Conexis enables full white-label deployments in under two weeks and customized client go-lives in less than eight weeks - allowing staffing agencies, MSPs, and organizations to align the platform to their workflows without lengthy development cycles.3 - Open API and Data OwnershipConexis’ Open API enables fast, flexible integrations with applicant tracking systems, HRIS, finance, payroll, ERP, timekeeping, and analytics platforms. Clients retain ownership of their data and can leverage advanced analytics to drive workforce insights, predictive modeling, and supplier performance management.About Brandon Hall Group™Brandon Hall Group™ is a leading professional development company that provides research, benchmarking, and certification to organizations worldwide. Its HCM Excellence Awards program is one of the most prestigious in the industry, recognizing best-in-class solutions that drive measurable business impact.“The Excellence in Technology Awards celebrate the most forward-thinking innovations shaping the future of learning, talent, and human capital management. This year’s winners exemplify how technology can unlock new possibilities – improving performance, enabling smarter decision-making, and transforming how organizations support and develop their people,” said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and leader of the Excellence Awards program.Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.About Conexis VMSConexis VMS is a leading provider of cloud-based Vendor Management System designed for staffing agencies, managed service providers (MSPs), and mid-market organizations managing contingent workforce programs. Built on a leading-edge technology stack, Conexis delivers rapid deployment, deep configurability, intelligent automation, and open integrations - without the complexities or limitations of legacy VMS platforms. The company prides itself on delivering exceptional customer service and providing tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of every client.Visit us on social media:

