Revive Applauds Congress in Approving Permanent Expansion of Pre-Deductible Telehealth Access Nationwide

Revive applauds Congress and ATA as permanent pre-deductible telehealth access clears uncertainty, expanding care options for HDHP members nationwide.

We see this policy as a win for everyone involved—employers, employees, and families across the country. It’s a reflection of what’s possible when collaboration and shared purpose come first.” — Gary Douville, Chief Operating Officer, ReviveHealth, Inc.

PONTE VEDRA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReviveHealth , Inc. (Revive), a leading virtual care clinic for employers, applauds the permanent reinstatement of federal policy allowing telehealth services to be covered pre-deductible under High-Deductible Health Plans (HDHPs). Signed into law on July 4 as part of the bipartisan tax package, this long-awaited action resolves months of market uncertainty that affected employers and plan members nationwide.When the telehealth provision expired on December 31, 2024, Revive’s primary focus became helping clients navigate the uncertainty. Throughout the ensuing months, Revive provided adaptable solutions aligned to each employer’s needs and risk tolerance.“This is a meaningful step forward for the people we serve,” said Gary Douville, Chief Operating Officer of Revive. “Revive applauds the leadership of the American Telemedicine Association, Congressional legislators, and our fellow industry partners for driving this important initiative to conclusion. For employers and their teams, it means fewer barriers and more accessible care—exactly the kind of outcome we all want to see.”At the same time, Revive joined industry peers in advocacy efforts led by the American Telemedicine Association (ATA), contributing to official letters to Congress that urged permanent policy reinstatement.“Our role has always been to listen, advocate, and help create practical solutions that support our members and customers,” Douville added. “We see this policy as a win for everyone involved—employers, employees, and families across the country. It’s a reflection of what’s possible when collaboration and shared purpose come first.”With the policy now permanent, applying to all plan years beginning after December 31, 2024, Revive is working closely with clients to restore or expand telehealth programs for HDHP members that may have been paused earlier in the year. Employers now have full clarity to offer virtual urgent care and primary care, mental health, pharmacy services, and specialty telehealth services without first-dollar barriers.Revive extends appreciation to the American Telemedicine Association, Congressional leaders, and all industry partners whose combined advocacy secured this outcome. The result reflects the strength of collaboration in expanding care access for employers, employees, and families across the country.About the American Telemedicine AssociationAs the only organization completely focused on advancing telehealth, the American Telemedicine Association is committed to ensuring that everyone has access to safe, affordable, and appropriate care when and where they need it, enabling the healthcare system to do more good for more people. americantelemed.org/About ReviveHealthReviveHealth, Inc. (Revive) is a virtual-first healthcare company delivering accessible, affordable, and high-quality care. Through a subscription-based model, Revive offers access to primary care, urgent care, weight health, mental health, pharmacy services, and wellness coaching. Designed to complement traditional insurance, the platform empowers individuals and employers with a flexible, cost-effective alternative to conventional healthcare. Revive is redefining care by putting convenience, transparency, and preventative mental health at the center of the member experience. www.revive.health

