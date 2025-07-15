University of Connecticut Selects DebtBook to Modernize Its Treasury and Accounting Practices

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of software for government and nonprofit treasury and accounting teams, today announced that the University of Connecticut (“UConn”) has adopted its Debt Management, Lease Management, and Subscription Management solutions to centralize financial data, improve transparency, and modernize finance operations across the institution.UConn will use DebtBook to streamline the oversight of its long-term debt and internal loans, moving away from manual spreadsheets in favor of a centralized, cloud-based platform. DebtBook will simplify debt accounting and reporting processes, reducing the risk of errors and enabling more strategic planning. UConn will also use DebtBook to enhance coordination with external advisors and the State of Connecticut, while increasing visibility across its debt portfolio.To support accounting compliance and automation, UConn will also use DebtBook’s Lease Management and Subscription Management solutions. By consolidating all GASB 87 leases and GASB 96 subscription obligations into one system, the university can simplify ongoing compliance and reduce the time spent on year-end reporting.“UConn is taking a proactive approach to modernizing its financial infrastructure,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook. “We’re proud to support their team as they move away from manual processes and toward more strategic, data-driven decision-making.”###About the University of ConnecticutThe University of Connecticut is a top-ranked public research university committed to excellence in teaching, research, and service. With over 30,000 students across multiple campuses, UConn fosters innovation and academic achievement while driving economic and social progress in the state and beyond. Learn more at www.uconn.edu About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership.Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows. Visit debtbook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

