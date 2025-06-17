Del Mar College Selects DebtBook to Modernize its Treasury and Accounting Workflows

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of software for government and nonprofit treasury and accounting teams, today announced that Del Mar College has adopted its Debt Management, Lease Management, and Subscription Management solutions to centralize financial data, streamline compliance, and improve long-term financial planning.With DebtBook’s Debt Management platform, Del Mar College will move away from manual spreadsheets and outdated systems to streamline audit preparation, simplify debt accounting, and improve visibility into outstanding obligations. DebtBook’s Sizing functionality will enable the team to model new debt issuances, evaluate repayment strategies, and make more confident funding decisions to support the student body.“DebtBook will help us make decisions with more confidence and give us full visibility into our debt portfolio,” said Raul Garcia, CFO of Del Mar College. “From a cash flow perspective, the Sizing functionality will be especially valuable in helping us effectively structure future debt issuances that support the student body.”Del Mar will also implement Lease Management and Subscription Management to automate reporting and ensure ongoing compliance with the GASB 87 and GASB 96 standards—further reducing the burden of year-end reporting.“DebtBook will ultimately give our team more time to focus on higher-value work by improving data accuracy and making information more accessible,” said Cathy West, Director of Accounting at Del Mar College.“Del Mar College’s leadership recognized the need for a more strategic approach to debt and compliance,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook. “We’re proud to help their team replace manual work with purpose-built tools that provide clarity, support long-term planning, and unlock new opportunities for impact.”###About Del Mar CollegeDel Mar College is a public community college based in Corpus Christi, Texas, serving the Coastal Bend region. The College offers a wide range of academic and career-focused programs that support workforce development and student advancement. Learn more: www.delmar.edu About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership. Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows. Visit debtbook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.