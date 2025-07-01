Dorchester County Selects DebtBook to Modernize its Treasury and Accounting Operations

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DebtBook, a leading provider of software for government and nonprofit treasury and accounting teams, today announced that Dorchester County, South Carolina (“the County”) has selected its Debt Management, Lease Management, and Subscription Management solutions to modernize financial operations and improve access to critical portfolio data.DebtBook’s Debt Management solution will enable the County to transition away from its previous system to a more intuitive, cloud-based platform for managing its debt portfolio.The finance team will be able to easily generate amortization schedules, build custom reports in seconds, and support strategic planning efforts—particularly as junior staff are onboarded and the County prepares for future growth.The team will also use DebtBook to streamline year-end reporting and ensure compliance with GASB 87 and GASB 96 standards for leases and subscription-based IT arrangements.“DebtBook offers a more accessible and transparent way to manage our debt and lease data,” said Denise Christmas, Deputy Administrator and Chief Financial Officer of Dorchester County. “As our team and responsibilities continue to grow, this system will allow us to be more responsive, better organized, and more strategic.”“Dorchester County is taking a strategic approach to modernizing its financial operations,” said Tyler Traudt, CEO and Co-Founder of DebtBook. “We’re proud to support their team with tools that simplify the day-to-day while strengthening long-term planning and reporting capabilities.”###About Dorchester County, SCDorchester County is one of the fastest-growing counties in South Carolina and home to more than 170,000 residents. The County provides a full range of government services—including financial administration, infrastructure, emergency services, and public works—to support its growing community. Learn more: www.dorchestercountysc.gov About DebtBookDebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership.Our Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. Our Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87, ASC 842, and GASB 96 compliance workflows. Visit debtbook.com to see why more than 2,100 organizations nationwide work with DebtBook.

