MDC reminds the public to keep wildlife wild this summer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – As Missouri families head outdoors to enjoy the beauty of summer, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is reminding everyone to appreciate wildlife from a distance and keep wild animals wild.

With warmer weather, you may encounter young wildlife such as racoons, baby birds, rabbits, and other animals that may appear to be orphaned or abandoned.

“Human interference, even with good intentions, can often do more harm than good,” said Russell Duckworth, MDC protection regional supervisor. “It’s natural to want to help when you see a baby animal alone. But what many people don’t realize is that in most cases, the young are not abandoned, and their mothers are usually nearby, watching and waiting for humans to leave so they can safely return.”

MDC reminds the public that picking up, feeding, or attempting to care for wild animals not only disrupts their natural behaviors but may also violate state wildlife laws.

“Missouri law prohibits the possession of many species of wild animals without a valid permit,” said Duckworth. “Removing a wild animal from its environment can lead to serious consequences for both the animal and the person. It’s also important to remember that wild animals can carry diseases and parasites that pose risks to people and pets.”

MDC recommends observing wildlife from afar, since wild animals can become dangerous as they mature. Although it is tempting to take them into homes, the best help people can offer wild animals is to leave them alone. It’s also best to secure trash and avoid feeding wildlife.

“When people feed wild animals, either directly or by leaving out pet food or unsecured garbage, they’re encouraging unnatural behaviors that can lead to animals becoming aggressive or dependent,” said Bridget Jackson, MDC regional recreational use specialist. “It’s essential that wild animals remain wary of humans for their own safety.”

To help Missourians better understand how to responsibly interact with nature, MDC offers educational materials, public workshops, and online resources at mdc.mo.gov.

If you encounter wildlife that may be injured or truly orphaned, contact your local MDC office before taking any action.

“The best way to help wildlife is to let wild animals stay wild,” added Jackson. “Observing nature is a wonderful part of summertime in Missouri. By keeping our distance and respecting wildlife, we can all play a part in conserving the state’s natural heritage.”

For more information about Missouri wildlife or to report concerns about wild animals, visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov or contact your local MDC office.