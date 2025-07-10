Governor Ivey Announces Medicaid Commissioner Stephanie Azar to Chair State Employees’ Insurance Board, Appoints Bo Offord as Agency Commissioner

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced she will appoint Bo Offord to serve as commissioner of the Alabama Medicaid Agency. Stephanie McGee Azar, after leading the Medicaid Agency for over 13 years, will become the chief executive officer of the State Employees’ Insurance Board of Directors (SEIB).

“As Alabama’s longest consecutively serving Medicaid commissioner, Stephanie Azar has proven herself a skillful manager of the state’s public health insurance program for low-income families,” said Governor Ivey. “She successfully directed annual Medicaid budgets for more than 13 years and shepherded the passage of legislation to create and fund the first Alabama Medicaid Reserve while maintaining a balanced budget. I am grateful to Stephanie for her years of invaluable service, and I am confident she will continue to serve the state well through her new position at SEIB.

“Meanwhile, Bo Offord has diligently helped guide the Alabama Medicaid Agency for close to two decades, serving as assistant general counsel, deputy general counsel and general counsel. He has demonstrated the necessary expertise to ensure the Agency remains on the sound footing Commissioner Azar established, and I look forward to his leadership as he assumes his new role of Medicaid commissioner.”

A graduate of The University of Alabama and Faulkner University’s Thomas Goode Jones School of Law, Offord began practicing law in 2007. Since he joined the Alabama Medicaid Agency in 2010, he has represented and advised the Medicaid Agency in probate, circuit and appellate matters, as well as in complex federal regulatory issues.

“It is an honor to be appointed by Governor Ivey to serve as the next commissioner of the Alabama Medicaid Agency,” said Offord. “I am sincerely thankful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Alabama in this capacity. I had the privilege to work with Commissioner Azar for 15 years, witnessing firsthand her professionalism and leadership. I am certain she will have nothing but success at the State Employees Insurance Board.”

Offord’s appointment is effective July 16, 2025.

Offord's appointment is effective July 16, 2025.

