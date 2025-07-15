Resetting the Table: Free Virtual Course Explores Race, Truth, and Multiracial Democracy

This free 3-part course explores race, truth, and how to build multiracial coalitions for inclusive democracy.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Common Power invites the public to attend Resetting the Table for Common Purpose Conversations, a free, three-part virtual course exploring race, historical narratives, and the work of building multiracial coalitions in the pursuit of democracy. The course will take place on Thursdays, August 7, 14, and 21, from 5:00pm to 6:30pm PST / 8:00pm to 9:30pm EST.

We’ve never truly reckoned with our nation’s racial history.

Socially, we remain segregated and siloed, and efforts towards truth-telling and progress are met with a forceful backlash to preserve an oppressive social order and status quo.

Yet throughout history, diverse coalitions have risen to challenge injustice and push for a more inclusive democracy. These collectives have had to navigate internal tensions while also being called to build longer bridges externally, reaching outward, across deep political and ideological divides to foster unlikely allies.

This virtual series will unfold in three parts:

Lecture 1: Multiracial Coalitions

We will explore the history of diverse coalitions that have resisted the backlash to social progress.

Lecture 2: Dissecting Different Understandings of Truth

We will look at the different historical narratives that have been perpetuated and how we will work to bridge our disparate realities.

Lecture 3: Building Bridges of Conversation

We will practice methods of communication that help build trust, deepen understanding, and support collective action.

The course will be co-facilitated by Dr. Devon Geary and Ivory L. Kennedy Jr.

Dr. Geary is a senior project manager at the Institute for Common Power. She earned her doctorate in interpersonal and political communication from the University of Washington, where she received the Excellence in Teaching Award.

Ivory L. Kennedy Jr. is a dedicated educator, practicing historian, and advocate for comprehensive American history education. He currently serves as the Program Manager of Middle Childhood Education and holds an associate’s degree from Sinclair Community College, as well as bachelor’s and master’s degrees from The Ohio State University.

About the Institute for Common Power

The Institute for Common Power is an educational branch of Common Power dedicated to illuminating undervalued, underappreciated, pivotal aspects of our collective history. We catalyze people to action through experiential learning opportunities such as workshops, lectures, learning tours, and more — all designed to foster, sustain, and expand what should be the most common power in American democracy: the right to vote.

Event Title: Resetting the Table for Common Purpose Conversations

Dates & Times: Thursdays, August 7, 14, and 21 — 5:00pm – 6:30pm PST / 8:00pm – 9:30pm EST

Location: Virtual

Registration & Info

