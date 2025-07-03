Applications Now Open for the February 2026 Truth and Purpose Learning Tour for Educators

We need educators who are unafraid to teach the truth and lead the next generation in building a more just and inclusive democracy.” — Institute for Common Power

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Common Power is proud to invite educators from across the country to apply for our February 2026 Truth and Purpose Learning Tour, a fully funded, immersive journey through the deep and living history of Civil Rights, Voting Rights, and the African American experience in America.

The Institute for Common Power Truth & Purpose Learning Tours are profound journeys through the American South and through self. We are committed to fighting the assault on truth that is occurring in cities across the country. While our central focus will be the modern American Civil Rights Movement, our journey will place the movement in historical context. The places we visit allow us to examine the long history of people of African descent in America. You cannot understand the Civil Rights Movement without understanding the broader history of African Americans. By extension, you cannot understand our modern existence without exploring the historical processes that have worked to create both tragedy and triumph.

The Institute for Common Power partners with teachers, tutors, curriculum specialists, organizational foundations, and school system leaders across the country to provide an experiential learning opportunity for educators in the long historical arcs of Civil Rights, Voting Rights, and the African American experience in America. Truth in education is essential for democracy to work and truth is under attack in many parts of the country. We are dedicated to creating a nation of educators who understand and teach accurate, sometimes challenging, history while serving as models for students learning how to work collaboratively in building a just and inclusive American democracy.

The learning tours are led by renowned scholars in their fields as well as foot soldiers from the past and present who transform the nation. You will learn from historical events and contemporary first-hand experiences of people and institutions that did, and are doing, transformative and inspirational work. You will come away inspired to create change!

Application Deadline: July 15, 2025

Learn More and Apply Here

Knowledge is Resistance

