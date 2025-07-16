'Till’s Whistle' Marks 70 Years Since Emmett Till’s Murder with Virtual Lecture

Explore the legacy of Emmett Till and the fight for racial justice in this powerful virtual event led by historian Dr. Terry Anne Scott.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the seventieth anniversary of Emmett Till’s brutal murder, the Institute for Common Power invites the public to a powerful lecture titled “Till’s Whistle,” led by award-winning historian and Director of the Institute, Dr. Terry Anne Scott. The event will take place virtually on Tuesday, August 28, from 5:00pm to 6:30pm PST, 8:00pm to 9:30pm EST.

When fourteen-year-old Emmett Till was murdered on August 28, 1955, the world was confronted with a devastating reality: that a Black child in America could be lynched with impunity. His death became a spark that ignited the modern Civil Rights Movement and galvanized a generation to take action.

In “Till’s Whistle,” Dr. Terry Anne Scott will lead attendees through a discussion of the circumstances surrounding Till’s murder, its impact on American history, and the call it represents for action today. The lecture will explore urgent questions including: What happened to Emmett Till and why? How can we disrupt racism and racial violence today? What is our whistle now, and how will we use it to change the country?

Dr. Scott is an acclaimed speaker, author, and scholar. She left her tenured position as Chair of the Department of History at Hood College in Maryland to lead the Institute for Common Power. She holds a Ph.D. in History from the University of Chicago and a master’s degree with distinction from Southern Methodist University.

About the Institute for Common Power

The Institute for Common Power is an educational branch of Common Power dedicated to illuminating undervalued, underappreciated, pivotal aspects of our collective history. We catalyze people to action through experiential learning opportunities such as workshops, lectures, learning tours, and more, all designed to foster, sustain, and expand what should be the most common power in American democracy-the right to vote.

