Streamline Brands Recognizes World Drowning Prevention Day

Nation’s Leading Swim School Promotes S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise and Expert Tips to Help Prevent Drownings

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families head to pools, lakes, and beaches this summer, Streamline Brands , the largest swim school operator in the U.S. and owned by Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB), is reminding parents that water safety is more than a seasonal concern. In recognition of World Drowning Prevention Day on July 25, Streamline Brands is reinforcing its life-saving mission through expert water safety tips and the power of its S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise.Backed by the National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA), the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise ensures that any child age four and up enrolled in Beginner 2–4 group classes at participating schools will master key self-rescue and water safety skills within one year of consistent attendance, or receive up to two additional months of free lessons if more time is needed to pass the safety test. The program focuses on teaching 10 essential swimming and self-rescue skills, like floating, rolling to breathe, and swimming effectively to safety. To date, over 2,500 children have successfully completed the program, gaining vital, life-saving confidence in and around water.“Drowning is often fast and silent, but thankfully, it is also often preventable,” said Chris Harkness, President of Streamline Brands. “Our S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise gives parents a measurable, proven path to protect their kids, because peace of mind shouldn’t be optional.”In addition to structured swim instruction, making small changes at home and during play can have a significant impact. In recognition of World Drowning Prevention Day and as a trusted leader in water safety, Streamline Brands is sharing six actionable tips every family can follow this summer to help reduce the risk of drowning and build water safety habits that last a lifetime:Ask Before Entering: Build the HabitMake it a family rule that children must always ask an adult for permission before getting into any body of water—pools, lakes, or even bathtubs. Permission to enter is the first thing swimmers must ask at each lesson in our schools. This simple habit reinforces boundaries and ensures supervision is in place before they enter. Don’t wait for readiness. Build it.Supervise Constantly and ActivelyNever take your eyes off children near water — even for a moment. Avoid distractions like phones or conversations. Designate a "Water Watcher" during pool time to ensure someone is always responsible for supervision. Most kids who drown were with a parent or caregiver. Presence only prevents when it’s fully present.Check Barriers and Safety EquipmentEnsure pools are fenced with self-latching gates and check them regularly to ensure they are functioning properly. Use pool covers and alarms diligently. Keep rescue equipment, such as life rings or reaching poles, nearby and easily accessible. You can’t be everywhere always – put tools in place to increase safety when you are not there.Know Your Child’s True Swimming AbilityMany children appear confident in the water but may struggle in deeper or unfamiliar conditions. Always match your level of supervision and safety gear (like life jackets) to what they can actually do, not what they think they can. When in doubt, stay close and stay alert. Facts over feelings – know their ability level.Get in the Water and Be InvolvedWhenever possible, swim with your child! Being in the water allows you to better assess their skills, build trust, and model safe behaviors—plus it’s a great way to bond and stay connected to their progress! Sometimes the fun parent is actually the safe parent.It Is Never Too Late, or Too Early, to Start Swimming LessonsWater safety is a year-round process and a critical life skill at any age. We begin teaching life-saving skills as young as 4 months old, so it’s never too early to start swimming lessons either! Find a program that focuses on swim safety and quantifiable outcomes. At SafeSplash Swim Schools, we teach 10 life-saving rescue skills as part of the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise.With more than 200 locations across the country, including SafeSplash Swim School, Swimtastic, Saf-T-Swim, SwimLabs, and Miller Swim School, Streamline Brands offers expert instruction, welcoming facilities, and a proven curriculum focused on water safety, skill development, and fostering a lifelong love of swimming.To learn more about the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise and explore participating locations, visit https://www.safesplash.com/safer-swimmer-promise # # #About Streamline BrandsStreamline Brands promotes a lifetime of water safety and opportunity by teaching the joy of swimming. With over 200 swim schools in its network, it uniquely combines learn-to-swim programs with elite competitive instruction, catering to a diverse clientele and allowing franchisees to pursue their passion. The progressive curriculum ensures swimmers learn the correct techniques from the start, fostering safe, strong, and confident individuals who will enjoy the water for years to come. By offering the industry's most consistent and premium learn-to-swim and competitive programs, Streamline Brands aims to make a lasting impact in the community through exceptional instruction in the industry’s most advanced facilities.

