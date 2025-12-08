NFL Veteran Anthony Newman Partners with US Sports Camps to Launch Nike Multi-Sport and Recreation Camps

Transformative Multi-Sport Experience Led by one of Oregon’s Most Respected Athletes Launches Summer 2026

Partnering with US Sports Camps allows us to create an environment where every kid feels supported, challenged, and inspired.” — Anthony Newman

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Sports Camps (USSC) , the nation’s largest youth sports camp network and official provider of Nike Sports Camps, is excited to announce a new partnership with Anthony Newman to introduce an expanded lineup of Nike Multi-Sport & Recreation Camps to the Portland area, launching summer 2026. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in USSC’s mission to grow high-quality multi-sport programming nationwide and to partner with athletes who embody the values of mentorship, character, and long-term athletic development.Anthony Newman, a University of Oregon Athletic Hall of Famer, respected Portland community leader, and former NFL defensive back, is one of the most accomplished athletes in Oregon history. After earning national recognition as a star baseball and football prospect at Beaverton High School, Newman chose to play football for the Oregon Ducks, was named First-team All-Pac-10, and helped elevate the program to national prominence. His 12-year NFL career as a safety with the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, and Oakland Raiders further established his reputation as a leader and role model for young athletes.“For me, giving back through sports has always been about opening doors for kids and showing them how much joy and confidence come from trying new things,” said Anthony Newman. “Partnering with US Sports Camps allows us to create an environment where every kid feels supported, challenged, and inspired. I am proud to help bring a true multi-sport experience to Portland.”The partnership reflects USSC’s core belief in the power of multi-sport development. By exposing young athletes to a diverse range of experiences, USSC aims to support long-term athletic growth, creativity, and physical confidence. Teaming up with a respected and deeply rooted local figure like Newman strengthens that mission and expands access to best-in-class youth programming for families throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond.“Anthony reflects everything we believe multi-sport experiences can offer young athletes,” said Dr. Nora Osei, Senior Director of US Sports Camps. “He is a teacher, a mentor, and a builder of community. Partnering with him allows us to deliver a premium multi-sport environment that builds confidence, helps kids explore new skills, and shows them what is possible through movement and play.”Hosted on the Catlin Gabel School campus, Nike Multi-Sport and Recreation Camps with Anthony Newman will offer an immersive, high-energy experience for all genders, ages 6 to 13, starting July 6, 2026. Campers will engage in a wide variety of sports and recreational activities designed to strengthen fundamental athletic skills, encourage curiosity, and inspire a lifelong love of physical activity.As US Sports Camps celebrates more than 50 years of shaping young athletes through high-quality instruction and transformational camp experiences, its partnership with Anthony Newman cements the organization’s ongoing commitment to innovation in youth sports development. By combining USSC’s decades-long leadership in sports education with Newman’s deep influence and passion for mentoring the next generation, the Nike Multi-Sport and Recreation Camps will provide families with a trusted, inspiring space for kids to learn, grow, and thrive. This collaboration reinforces USSC’s belief in the power of multi-sport experiences and sets the stage for meaningful impact across the nation.For more information, dates, and to register, visit ussportscamps.com/welcome/anthony-newman/ ###About US Sports CampsUS Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps for the past 30 years. The company has offered sports camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic, and creative experiences. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, SafeSplash Swim School, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.

