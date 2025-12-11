Youth Enrichment Brands Enters 2026 with Record Growth and Breakthrough Achievements

Elevating Access and Engagement Across US Sports Camps, SafeSplash Swim School, i9 Sports, and School of Rock

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Youth Enrichment Brands , the nation’s leading youth activities platform comprising US Sports Camps, SafeSplash Swim School, i9 Sports, and School of Rock, enters 2026 following a landmark year defined by record-breaking growth, industry-leading innovation, and expanded access to youth activities around the world.In 2025, Youth Enrichment Brands achieved a 20% year-over-year spike in new franchise agreements, with SafeSplash Swim School, School of Rock, and i9 Sports all showing strong momentum. Their plan to open over 100 new franchise units represents the highest annual number in company history"2025 was our strongest year of development on record, reflecting the dedication of our teams, franchise partners, and leadership in expanding access to high-quality youth experiences across sports, music, and water safety," said Elliot Schiffer, Chief Development Officer of Youth Enrichment Brands. "As we enter 2026, we’re excited to build on this momentum, continue innovating, and empower even more young people to learn, play, and thrive."Leadership Changes Driving InnovationYouth Enrichment Brands strengthened its foundation for innovation and long-term growth with key leadership transitions in 2025:Rob Price, now CEO of Youth Enrichment Brands, is leading the company’s next phase of rapid growth, amplifying its societal impact and enriching the lives of families nationwide. Price previously served as CEO of School of Rock and President of Youth Enrichment Brands.Brett Meyer, named VP of Brand Marketing for US Sports Camps, brings experience from Nike and leading startups to shape brand strategy, creative direction, and digital engagement for athletes and families nationwide.Madison Gates, appointed VP of Marketing for i9 Sports, leverages over a decade of franchise marketing expertise and her experience as a Division I athlete and soccer coach to drive growth and brand expansion across the nation’s largest youth sports network.“We are fortunate to have extraordinary leaders on our team who are driving the future of youth enrichment,” said Price. “By empowering our teams to innovate and push boundaries, we are making our programs more accessible to kids everywhere while creating experiences that build confidence and ignite a lifelong passion for learning, growth, and achievement.”Milestone Achievements Across Youth Enrichment BrandsUS Sports Camps (USSC), the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps, celebrated a year of growth and major partnerships in 2025 while marking its 50th Anniversary, reflecting five decades of inspiring athletes through play. In honor of National Women and Girls in Sports Day, the company launched “Girls Are the Future of Sports” to empower young female athletes through stories and a shared passion for sports. USSC also expanded its offerings through new partnerships, including Players Way, the MLBPA’s youth development initiative, which introduced the Players Way Summer Series. WNBA legend Diana Taurasi presented the inaugural TAURASI Snow Valley Basketball Camp, and the USC Volleyball program partnered with USSC to provide elite volleyball experiences for athletes of all levels.SafeSplash Swim School, the world’s largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, marks a year of innovation and leadership in water safety. The brand introduced the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise, a program supported by the National Drowning Prevention Alliance to equip children with essential self-rescue skills and water safety confidence. This groundbreaking initiative sets SafeSplash apart in the water safety industry, bringing a first-of-its-kind promise to parents and swimmers alike. To date, over 6,000 swimmers have completed the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer PromiseThe company recently completed a successful rebrand from its former corporate name, Streamline Brands, achieving a key milestone in unifying its identity and strengthening its position for continued growth and impact. Several previously acquired swim school brands, including AquaKids, The Swim Revolution, and Fish Tails, have now been brought under the SafeSplash name, reinforcing the reach and consistency of a single, unified brand nationwide.i9 Sports experienced a banner year with significant growth in girls' sports programming. The nation’s leading multi-sport provider franchisor saw more than a 40 percent increase in registrations year-to-date for flag football and over a 20 percent increase in girls signing up for volleyball programs. i9 Sports also celebrated a partnership with Cirkul as its new Official Hydration Partner and launched the rollout of its new Training Sessions, an innovative addition to its league offerings that gives young athletes enhanced opportunities for sport-specific skill development during the week. The brand also expanded its Nike Kids Camps offerings, providing families with high-quality and flexible programs that combine Nike’s renowned expertise with i9 Sports’ emphasis on sportsmanship, giving young athletes the chance to explore a variety of sports.School of Rock strengthened its legacy of excellence with remarkable international growth and leadership in the music industry. The brand signed a master franchise agreement in Germany, set to bring at least 35 new School of Rock locations to communities across the country over the next 12 years, and recently opened its first UK location in Twickenham, increasing its international presence to 110 schools.In 2025, the brand received multiple honors, including top 10 rankings in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 Best of the Best for Children’s and Education categories and recognition as a Top Franchise by the Franchise Business Review, among other notable accolades.School of Rock also released the results of its Social Impact Study, an independently commissioned report highlighting how its programs positively influence students’ lives beyond music. Based on feedback from more than 1,400 parents of current students, the study underscores the role of music education in supporting kids’ emotional growth, creativity, confidence, and sense of belonging. Survey results, including 96.2% of parents reported noticeable progress in their child’s self confidence and 76.4% of parents said their children felt more encouraged to be themselves, more comfortable discussing feelings and problems, and more valued and supported since they started at School of Rock: performance-based music education can play a meaningful role in helping young people thrive on stage and in life.*Youth Enrichment Brands enters 2026 poised to build on its record-breaking growth and innovative programs, empowering more children to gain confidence, develop skills, and discover lifelong passions across sports, music, and water safety.For more information, visit youthenrichmentbrands.com. *Statistics from survey commissioned by School of Rock and administered by a third-party consultancy from 4/26-5/7/2025. Distributed to parents of currently enrolled students under the age of 18, with 1,443 parents completing the survey out of a total population of 19,302 minor students. This corresponds to a margin of error of ±2.48% at a 95% confidence level. Survey data based on a sample population’s self-reported experience. Results intended for informational purposes only and do not constitute a guarantee of future outcomes.###‍About Youth Enrichment BrandsYouth Enrichment Brands is the nation's leading youth activities platform. Youth Enrichment Brand’s mission is to help every kid discover and develop lifelong passions. It achieves this by connecting and serving a network of companies that deliver best-in-class youth camps, music education, swim classes, and sports leagues. Youth Enrichment Brands comprises US Sports Camps, the official provider of Nike Sports Camps, School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, SafeSplash Swim School, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-provider of youth sports leagues. Youth Enrichment Brands is headquartered in San Rafael, California.To learn more, visit youthenrichmentbrands.com.

