As President Trump Pushes the Trades, IEC FL East Coast Chapter Gears Up for Record Year of New Electrical Apprentices

IEC Electrical Career Prep Lab Night

IEC FL East Coast connects students with in-demand electrical careers through hands-on training and job placement support

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As national attention continues to spotlight the importance of skilled trades and apprenticeship programs, the Independent Electrical Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter (IEC-FECC) is actively registering a new wave of first-year apprentices for the 2025–2026 school year. The chapter is on track to welcome over 100 new apprentices when classes begin this August.Many of these incoming students are graduates of IEC-FECC’s Electrical Career Prep course, a dynamic entry-level program designed to introduce individuals to the electrical trade. After successfully completing the prep course, students are hired by IEC Member Contractors who, in turn, sponsor them into the chapter’s state-certified Electrical Apprenticeship School.“It’s awesome when we receive thank-you messages from our students—it reminds us why we do what we do,” said Bob Terry, Executive Director of IEC-FECC. “Back in May, I received this message from one of our students: 'I just want to let you know I got a job! They said that I was referred to by you, so thank you very much. I would never have gotten this position if it weren’t for you, so thank you, thank you, thank you. This is a life-changing opportunity for me, and it is all thanks to you and Jon (instructor), so thank you so much!' This particular student completed the Electrical Career Prep course, was hired by one of our contractor members, and is now enrolled as a first-year apprentice beginning classes in August."IEC-FECC offers both experienced and entry-level individuals a path toward a long-term career in the electrical field. With increasing demand for electricians across Florida and the country, the organization’s mission aligns with national efforts to expand apprenticeship opportunities and grow the skilled workforce.Returning apprentices in years 2 through 4 are also finalizing enrollment as the chapter prepares for another busy academic year.For more information about the IEC-FECC Apprenticeship Program or how to become a Member Contractor, please visit www.iec-fecc.org

