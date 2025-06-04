IEC Florida East Coast Chapter Celebrates 2025 Graduation and Milestone in Workforce Development

2025 Graduation Class Always proud of our female graduates! Former IEC graduate and an IEC-FECC instructor

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Independent Electrical Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter (IEC-FECC) proudly celebrated the graduation of 34 apprentices on May 22, 2025, marking a significant milestone in both the Chapter's history and the future of the electrical industry.Among the 34 graduates, 10 individuals made history as the first-ever to complete IEC-FECC’s groundbreaking Low Voltage Apprenticeship Program, launched just two years ago. This program, the first of its kind across all IEC chapters nationwide, is designed to meet the growing demand for skilled technicians in the expanding low voltage sector. While the traditional Electrical Apprenticeship is a four-year program, the Low Voltage program provides a focused two-year track that prepares students for a career in areas such as structured cabling, security systems, audio-visual systems, and more.“Seeing our first Low Voltage Apprentices cross the stage is incredibly rewarding. This program fills a critical gap in our industry and opens real career opportunities for those who may not have seen a place for themselves in the trades. I’m proud to have helped build a path that’s both innovative and impactful", David Nutter, Low Voltage Instructor and Owner, Electro Arts Enterprises Inc.The demand for skilled electricians and low voltage technicians continues to rise nationwide, and the IEC is at the forefront of preparing the next generation for these high-demand, high-paying careers. Interest in the electrical field has grown significantly, thanks in part to the IEC-FECC's monthly information sessions, launched in 2024. These sessions now attract approximately 30 attendees each month—individuals eager to learn more about the opportunities available in the electrical trades.“With college alternatives becoming more attractive and the skilled trades gaining recognition, we’re seeing more people explore the electrical industry as a viable and rewarding career path,” added Bob Terry, Executive Director. “Our chapter is committed to educating the community and building a strong, capable workforce.”The 2025 Graduation Ceremony was not only a celebration of achievement but also a powerful reminder of the essential role the electrical industry plays in supporting the region’s infrastructure and growth. As IEC-FECC continues to expand its reach and offerings, its mission remains clear: to train, support, and elevate the next generation of skilled electrical professionals.For more information about the IEC Florida East Coast Chapter and its apprenticeship programs, visit www.iec-fecc.org

