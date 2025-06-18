Seminole Ridge High School Senior Powers Up Career Through IEC-FECC Apprenticeship Pathway

Construction Academy Student Enrolls in IEC FL East Coast Electrical Apprenticeship Program

Our industry depends on strong local talent. We’re proud to support this student’s transition from high school to career and thrilled to continue mentoring them through their apprenticeship journey.” — Justin Kasper

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A 2025 graduating senior from Seminole Ridge High School is jump-starting a promising career in the electrical trade through an innovative pathway that bridges high school training, real-world work experience, and formal apprenticeship education.While enrolled in Seminole Ridge’s Construction Academy, the student has been working on a part-time basis with Kasper Electric, a long-standing member of the Independent Electrical Contractors – Florida East Coast Chapter ( IEC-FECC ). Upon graduation, he will officially begin his next chapter as an IEC-FECC electrical apprentice.“This is exactly the kind of success story we aim for when building partnerships between schools and industry,” said Karen Pica, Marketing Director at IEC-FECC. “This student is graduating high school with hands-on experience, a job, and a direct path into a nationally recognized apprenticeship program . That’s a strong start to a lifelong career.”IEC-FECC’s four-year apprenticeship program is recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor and the Florida Department of Education. It combines paid on-the-job training with weekly classroom instruction, allowing students to earn while they learn as they work toward becoming licensed Journeyman Electricians.Through its partnership with local contractors like Kasper Electric, IEC-FECC helps identify and support promising talent early—often starting in high school career academies. Seminole Ridge High School’s Construction Academy is one of several programs in the region preparing students with trade-specific skills that align perfectly with IEC’s training model.“Our industry depends on strong local talent,” said Justin Kasper, owner of Kasper Electric. “We’re proud to support this student’s transition from high school to career and thrilled to continue mentoring them through their apprenticeship journey.”The student’s journey reflects a growing trend of students choosing skilled trades as a first-choice career path—driven by high demand, competitive pay, and long-term stability. IEC-FECC continues to expand its partnerships with schools, contractors, and local leaders to create clear, supported pathways into the electrical industry.________________________________________About IEC-FECCThe Independent Electrical Contractors – Florida East Coast Chapter is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to workforce development and excellence in electrical contracting. IEC-FECC delivers nationally accredited apprenticeship training, industry certifications, and continuing education for electricians and contractors across Southeast Florida.

