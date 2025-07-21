Access Fixtures Launches TEME Lantern Style LED Wall Pack

TEME LED Wall Pack (4 Panel Design) TEME LED Wall Pack (No Panel) TEME LED Wall Pack (Arched Panel) TEME LED Wall Pack (Mini Panel) TEME LED Wall Pack (Custom Panel)

TEME LED wall pack is a BABA-compliant, spec-grade lighting solution, with durable architectural design and an EXTREME-LIFE rating of L70 @ 225,000 hours.

TEME delivers on performance, compliance, and design. With broad customization, TEME is a versatile wall pack that maintains architectural integrity in unique lighting applications.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial, industrial, and sports lighting solutions, announces the launch of TEME lantern-style LED wall packs. This new TEME provides a seamless, specification-grade lighting solution that extends a consistent and timeless architectural aesthetic to building exteriors. TEME LED wall packs are engineered for long-lasting performance, durability, and design flexibility, making them the ideal choice for a wide range of commercial and municipal applications.

Specification Grade

Built to your exact specifications, TEME wall packs offer unmatched flexibility with a wide range of styles, wattages, finishes, optics, and Kelvin options, delivering tailored performance that aligns perfectly with any project vision. The light fixture is crafted from precision-engineered, die-cast aluminum and features a super-durable powder coat finish for exceptional longevity and resilience in outdoor environments.

BABA Compliant

TEME wall packs are compliant with the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act, qualifying them for use in federally funded infrastructure projects. This makes TEME a smart and reliable choice for municipalities, transportation hubs, and educational campuses that require U.S.-sourced and manufactured LED lighting solutions.

EXTREME-LIFE with LED Efficiency

Powered by advanced LED technology, TEME wall packs feature an EXTREME-LIFE L70 rating of 225,000 hours. Combined with its inherent IP66 rating for protection against water and dust, this ensures decades of reliable, low-maintenance performance, significantly reducing energy consumption and operational costs over the fixture's lifespan.

"TEME wall packs are a solution that delivers on performance, compliance, and design," says Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. "By engineering a fixture with such broad-ranging customization, Access Fixtures provides a versatile and durable LED wall pack that can be tailored to fit unique lighting applications, while maintaining architectural integrity."

The lantern-style TEME LED wall pack is available in wattages ranging from 10 watts to 60 watts and offers Kelvin options of 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K, with additional color temperature options available. Customers can select from Type II, Type III, Type IV, and Type V light distribution patterns. For ultimate design versatility, the fixture is available with seven distinct lens panel options, including clear, frosted, white opal, seeded, and patterned acrylic or polycarbonate. All versions include 0-10V dimming and operate at 120 to 277 volts or 347 to 480 volts. The fixtures are ETL listed for wet locations and backed by a 5-year warranty.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a trusted manufacturer of high-performance LED lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, and sports applications. With a focus on quality, innovation, and reliability, Access Fixtures delivers fixtures engineered to meet the highest standards in lighting performance. Learn more at www.AccessFixtures.com or call 1-800-468-9925.

