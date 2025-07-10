St. Johnsbury Barracks / Missing Person UPDATE

VSP News Release- Missing Person

NEWS RELEASE: Missing Person

CASE#: 25A4006003

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Tpr. Skiff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/09/25

Missing Person: Kiana Badan

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre & Newport, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

UPDATE: Contact was made with Kiana and she is safe.

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury received a report of a missing person. Kiana Badan, 28 was last known to be in the area of Fairlee Vermont on July 1st before losing contact with family members. Badan is described as an African American female who is approximately 5'5'' tall, slender build with brown eyes and black hair. The incident does not appear suspicious, though there are concerns for Badan's welfare. Anyone with information regarding Badan's whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact VSP St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111.

