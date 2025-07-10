St. Johnsbury Barracks / Missing Person UPDATE
VSP News Release- Missing Person
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE: Missing Person
CASE#: 25A4006003
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Tpr. Skiff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/09/25
Missing Person: Kiana Badan
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre & Newport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
UPDATE: Contact was made with Kiana and she is safe.
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury received a report of a missing person. Kiana Badan, 28 was last known to be in the area of Fairlee Vermont on July 1st before losing contact with family members. Badan is described as an African American female who is approximately 5'5'' tall, slender build with brown eyes and black hair. The incident does not appear suspicious, though there are concerns for Badan's welfare. Anyone with information regarding Badan's whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact VSP St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111.
Sergeant Sean Brennan
Patrol Commander
VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”
802-748-3111
1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
