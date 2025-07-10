Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Missing Person UPDATE

VSP News Release- Missing Person

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE: Missing Person

       

CASE#: 25A4006003

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Tpr. Skiff                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/09/25

 

Missing Person: Kiana Badan                                            

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre & Newport, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

UPDATE: Contact was made with Kiana and she is safe.

 

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury received a report of a missing person. Kiana Badan, 28 was last known to be in the area of Fairlee Vermont on July 1st before losing contact with family members. Badan is described as an African American female who is approximately 5'5'' tall, slender build with brown eyes and black hair. The incident does not appear suspicious, though there are concerns for Badan's welfare. Anyone with information regarding Badan's whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact VSP St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111.

 

Sergeant Sean Brennan

Patrol Commander

VSP St Johnsbury Troop “A”

802-748-3111

1068 Us Route 5 Suite #1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

Legal Disclaimer:

