Royalton Barracks / First Degree Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE: 25B2005927

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Robidoux

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10/26/2025 approx. 1437 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Equine Ln, Randolph, Vermont

VIOLATION: First Degree Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Tyler Garrant

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 26, 2025, at approximately 1437 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a residence on Equine Ln in Randolph, Orange County, Vermont for a domestic disturbance. Investigating Troopers determined Tyler Garrant, 31, of South Royalton had caused pain and fear of serious bodily injury to a household member on a past date and time. Garrant was also found to be in violation of court ordered conditions of release. Garrant was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing before being transported to Southern State Correctional Facility where he was held on $1000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/2025 at 1230hrs

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.