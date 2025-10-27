Royalton Barracks / First Degree Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE: 25B2005927
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Robidoux
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/26/2025 approx. 1437 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Equine Ln, Randolph, Vermont
VIOLATION: First Degree Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Tyler Garrant
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 26, 2025, at approximately 1437 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a residence on Equine Ln in Randolph, Orange County, Vermont for a domestic disturbance. Investigating Troopers determined Tyler Garrant, 31, of South Royalton had caused pain and fear of serious bodily injury to a household member on a past date and time. Garrant was also found to be in violation of court ordered conditions of release. Garrant was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing before being transported to Southern State Correctional Facility where he was held on $1000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/2025 at 1230hrs
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.