Submit Release
News Search

There were 274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,328 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / First Degree Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE: 25B2005927

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Robidoux                           

STATION: Royalton Barracks               

CONTACT: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 10/26/2025 approx. 1437 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Equine Ln, Randolph, Vermont

VIOLATION: First Degree Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Tyler Garrant                                               

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Royalton, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 26, 2025, at approximately 1437 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a residence on Equine Ln in Randolph, Orange County, Vermont for a domestic disturbance. Investigating Troopers determined Tyler Garrant, 31, of South Royalton had caused pain and fear of serious bodily injury to a household member on a past date and time. Garrant was also found to be in violation of court ordered conditions of release. Garrant was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing before being transported to Southern State Correctional Facility where he was held on $1000 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/2025 at 1230hrs         

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / First Degree Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more