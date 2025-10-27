FW: New Haven Barracks / Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE #: 25B5004716
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT #: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: October 26, 2025, at approximately 1513 hours
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Leicester
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cram Rd
WEATHER: Partly Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Blacktop & Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jeremy Nolette
AGE: 51
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
INJURIES: Serious Life-Threatening
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center & Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
PASSENGER: Lisa Nolette
AGE: 60
SEATBELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
INJURIES: Serious Non-Life-Threatening
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Pontiac
VEHICLE MODEL: G6
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Thomas Gero
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT
INJURIES: Serious Life-Threatening
HOSPITAL: UVMC
PASSENGER: Gillian Gero
AGE: 50
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: Medical Examiner’s Office @ UVMC
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Trailblazer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On October 26, 2025, at approximately 1513 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks responded to the area of 518 US Route 7 in Leicester for a report of a head-on collision involving two vehicles. It was reported that numerous occupants were unresponsive and entrapped. One vehicle, Vehicle # 2, was reported to be on fire. Upon Troopers’ arrival, it was discovered that occupants of the engulfed vehicle, Vehicle # 2, were pulled out by bystanders and CPR was in progress for one occupant. Two occupants remained entrapped in another vehicle, Vehicle # 1. CDR Towing was on scene and hauled Vehicle # 1 away from the engulfed vehicle to prevent the fire from spreading to Vehicle # 1.
Vermont State Troopers were assisted on-scene by members of the Brandon Fire Department, Brandon Rescue, Middlebury Rescue, CDR Towing and MiddState Towing. The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was activated to investigate.
The preliminary investigation determined that Vehicle # 1 was traveling south on US Route 7 when it swerved to the left, crossed the center line, and struck vehicle # 2 head-on. Vehicle # 2 was traveling north in the northbound lane at the time of the collision. Vehicle # 2 was pushed over a guardrail and came to a final position of uncontrolled rest in the embankment before catching fire. Speed is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash for Vehicle # 1.
The operator of Vehicle # 1, Jeremy Nolette (51), was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center and subsequently transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center to receive treatment for serious life-threatening injuries.
The passenger of Vehicle # 1, Lisa Nolette (60), was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center to receive treatment for serious bodily injury.
The operator of Vehicle # 2 , Thomas Gero (52), was transported to UVMC to receive treatment for serious life-threatening injuries.
The passenger of Vehicle # 2, Gillian Gero (50), was pronounced deceased at the scene and subsequently transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
The investigation is on-going. Any witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Nicole Twamley at the New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919.
