Attorney General Jackley Announces South Dakota to Receive $1.5 million as Part of $720 million Settlement with Opioid Drug Makers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, July 10, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces South Dakota will receive more than $1.5 million as part of a $720 million national settlement with eight opioid drug makers.

“No amount of money will ever be enough to compensate South Dakota families who have suffered because of the involvement of these companies in the opioid drug crisis,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Now is the time to use these funds to help others in the areas of addiction treatment, prevention, and recovery.”

The eight defendants and the total amount they will pay in funds to address the opioid crisis as part of the deal are:

Mylan (now part of Viatris): $284,447,916 paid over nine years

Hikma: $95,818,293 paid over one to four years

Amneal: $71,751,010 paid over 10 years

Apotex: $63,682,369 paid in a single year

Indivior: $38,022,450 paid over four years

Sun: $30,992,087 paid over one to four years

Alvogen: $18,680,162 paid in a single year

Zydus: $14,859,220 paid in a single year

South Dakota’s payments go into the National Opioid Settlement Fund administered by the South Dakota Department of Social Services. South Dakota’s share of the latest settlement is part of the expected $79 million that the state will receive from settlements with companies that helped fuel the opioid epidemic.

