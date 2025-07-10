Develop Fulton Unanimously Approves Major Grant Investments to Advance Economic and Workforce Development

Develop Fulton Chairman Kwanza Hall Greater North Fulton Chamber President & CEO Kali Boatright

Board Launches 5-Year, $300,000 Commitment to Newly Established North Fulton Economic Alliance

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Develop Fulton Board of Directors has unanimously approved a bold series of strategic grants to strengthen economic development, workforce advancement, and innovation across Fulton County. Among the approved investments is a landmark five-year, $300,000 collective commitment to the newly established North Fulton Economic Alliance, with an initial $60,000 contribution earmarked for the first year.

Spearheaded by the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, the North Fulton Economic Alliance will focus on regional economic growth, business attraction and retention, entrepreneurship, and workforce development. Develop Fulton’s investment ensures dedicated support for a thriving and connected economic ecosystem while aligning with the Authority’s countywide vision for inclusive growth.

“This is a pivotal moment for Fulton County,” said Develop Fulton Chairman Kwanza Hall. “Our unanimous decision reflects the Board’s strong belief that every corner of our county deserves intentional investment, strategic partnership, and shared prosperity. The North Fulton

Economic Alliance represents the kind of forward-thinking collaboration we need to build a future-ready workforce, attract world-class industries, and ensure that all communities have a seat at the table.”

The North Fulton Economic Alliance brings together civic, business, and regional leaders to build long-term economic vitality. This partnership reflects Develop Fulton’s broader strategy to support dynamic, high-impact initiatives that drive equitable opportunity and sustainable growth.

“We’re grateful to Develop Fulton for this foundational investment that will help propel our vision into actionable strategies that strengthen our regional economy and workforce,” said Greater North Fulton Chamber President & CEO Kali Boatright. “With this critical financial support at the onset of this initiative, we are positioned to elevate the entire North Fulton region by fostering innovation, talent development, and collaborative prosperity.”

Rich Johnson, the recently announced Executive Director of the North Fulton Economic Alliance, emphasized the long-term value of the partnership. “This commitment from Develop Fulton signals not just an investment in North Fulton, but in the potential of what strong regional collaboration can achieve,” said Johnson. “We look forward to working hand in hand with public and private partners to ensure that economic opportunity is both expansive and inclusive.”

Hall noted that this contribution is just the beginning to Develop Fulton’s work across the county. “The Board is moving with intentionality and an inclusive, forward-looking vision for Fulton,” said Hall. “We are committed to making catalytic investments, especially in communities that have historically been overlooked, ensuring every part of Fulton County has the tools, resources, and support needed to thrive.”

For more information about Develop Fulton and its initiatives, visit www.developfultoncounty.com. To learn more about the North Fulton Economic Alliance, visit www.gnfcc.com/nfea.

