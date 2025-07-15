Bumble Bee Blinds Joins Louisville Chamber, Celebrates Community at Louisville Street Faire

Owners, Amber & Eric Hoffman Bumble Bee Blinds participates in the Louisville Street Faire 2025 Bumble Bee Blinds Van, BEEyonce, In Louisville CO Outdoor Shade Installation in Louisville

Bumble Bee Blinds celebrates joining the Louisville Chamber by connecting with homeowners at the Street Faire and highlighting their Hunter Douglas partnership.

The Louisville Street Faire gave us the chance to introduce ourselves not just as a business, but as neighbors who care deeply about the community and who want to help homeowners rehome” — Amber Hoffman

LOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder, a locally owned window treatment company serving Boulder County, is pleased to announce its new membership in the Louisville Chamber of Commerce. This milestone deepens the company’s investment in the local community and continues a period of exciting growth—including the launch of a new partnership with Hunter Douglas, one of the most respected names in custom window fashions.

This summer, Bumble Bee Blinds had the privilege of participating in the Louisville Street Faire, a beloved tradition that draws thousands of residents and families to Historic Downtown Louisville each Friday in June and July. As a first-time exhibitor, the Bumble Bee Blinds team met dozens of homeowners, rebuilders, and design enthusiasts looking for inspiration and guidance for their window coverings—particularly for outdoor spaces and new builds following the Marshall Fire.

“The energy at the Street Faire was incredible,” said Amber Hoffman, co-owner of Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder. “It gave us the chance to introduce ourselves not just as a business, but as neighbors—people who care deeply about this community and who want to help homeowners feel proud of their spaces again.”

Investing in Louisville’s Recovery and Growth

Over the past twelve months, Bumble Bee Blinds has completed dozens of custom window treatment projects for Louisville homeowners in the 80027 ZIP code, accounting for approximately 25% of its annual revenue. Much of this activity has centered around homes rebuilt after the Marshall Fire, which destroyed or damaged over 1,000 properties in Louisville, Superior, and unincorporated Boulder County in late 2021.

“Many homeowners we work with are rebuilding not just a house, but a sense of comfort and identity,” Amber explained. “We take that seriously. Our goal is to offer both high-quality design guidance and the kind of dependable service that makes the process smooth and stress-free.”

With hundreds of custom homes now completed or under construction in Louisville, the timing of Bumble Bee Blinds’ Chamber membership and Street Faire presence aligns with the city’s renewed energy—and with residents’ desire to put the finishing touches on spaces that feel like home again.

Window Treatments That Elevate & Protect

Bumble Bee Blinds specializes in custom window coverings tailored to both aesthetic and functional needs. This includes drapery, Roman shades, blinds, shades, and motorized outdoor shades—the latter of which has become increasingly popular with homeowners looking to maximize their outdoor living spaces while increasing privacy.

“We’ve seen growing interest in outdoor shades that offer sun protection, privacy, and a modern look,” said Katey Lam, Design Consultant at Bumble Bee Blinds and an experienced interior designer. “For Louisville homeowners with patios, decks, or rebuilt yards, it’s a great way to extend the living space with comfort and style.”

Recently, the company expanded its offerings by becoming an authorized Hunter Douglas dealer, giving clients access to premium materials, smart-home compatibility, and innovative designs trusted nationwide.

“Hunter Douglas is a leader in quality, performance, and energy efficiency,” Lam added. “It’s a perfect fit for the kind of long-lasting solutions our clients are looking for.”

A Local Business with Deep Community Roots

Founded by Amber and Eric Hoffman, Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder combines the personalized service of a local business with the product depth of a national brand. Every consultation is done in-home, with a focus on listening to the client’s needs and delivering recommendations tailored to light control, privacy, budget, and style preferences.

What sets Bumble Bee Blinds apart, according to the Hoffmans, is the way they combine expertise with accessibility.

“We’re not just here to sell shades,” Amber said. “We’re here to help people make decisions they’ll be happy with for years—whether it’s a full-home project or a single room update.”

The company’s partnership with the Louisville Chamber of Commerce reflects its commitment to being more than a vendor—it’s a way to connect with fellow business owners, builders, and residents who are shaping the city’s future.

“We joined the Chamber not just to grow our business, but to support the community that has already given us so much,” Amber said. “We’re excited to collaborate, sponsor events, and share our knowledge with homeowners looking for guidance.”

Looking Ahead: Community Engagement and Local Offers

Bumble Bee Blinds has plans to continue its Louisville outreach in the coming months, including:

Partnering with local builders and architects involved in the Marshall Fire rebuilds

Offering free in-home consultations, wherever rebuild homeowners are in the process

Publishing educational content on energy-efficient and style-forward treatments specific to the Front Range climate

“Our mission is to simplify the decision-making process, deliver beautiful results, and ensure that homeowners feel truly at home again,” said Amber.

About Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder

Bumble Bee Blinds of Boulder is a locally owned provider of custom window coverings, proudly serving Boulder, Louisville, Broomfield, and surrounding communities. The company offers a wide selection of blinds, shades, shutters, drapery, and outdoor window treatments, including smart and motorized options. Every project includes a free in-home consultation and professional installation, backed by trusted national brands and personalized service. The business is a proud member of the Louisville Chamber of Commerce, Home Builders Association of Metro Denver, and the Interior Design Society.

To learn more or schedule a free in-home consultation, visit:

👉 www.bumblebeeblinds.com/boulder-co

